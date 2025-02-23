‘God Bless America,' Kash Patel, girlfriend Alexis Wilkins meet Donald Trump

Country singer Alexis Wilkins, along with her partner and new FBI director Kash Patel met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Saturday. Alexis Wilkins along with Kash Patel met President Donald Trump(AlexisWilkins/X)

The singer and Republican press secretary posted a picture with the President and Kash Patel on X and captioned it as “God Bless America.” The image seemed to be taken after Kash Patel took the oath as the new chief of the FBI.

In a statement posted on X earlier, Willkins had congratulated Patel saying, “Looks like the USA is going to be okay. Proud is an understatement.”

Wilkins and Patel have been together for two years after they reportedly first met at a conservative ReAwaken American event in October 2022.

Wilkins is also known for being a conservative podcaster and for creating educational content on morals at ‘PragerU’.

Kash Patel takes office

Kash Patel, who was recently confirmed as the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will reportedly hit the ground running and plans to relocate up to 1,000 employees from Washington to field offices around the country, reported AP.

Patel also plans to move an additional 500 employees to a large bureau facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

In a statement issued by the FBI it said, “Director Patel has made clear his promise to the American public that FBI agents will be in communities focused on combatting violent crime. He has directed FBI leadership to implement a plan to put this promise into action."

Trump has expressed his strong support for Patel and his plans. After, Kash Patel, was sworn in as director of the FBI, Trump said, "One of the reasons I love Kash (Patel) and wanted to put him in is because of the respect the agents had for him. He will go down as the best ever at that position."