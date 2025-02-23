Menu Explore
‘God Bless America,' Kash Patel, girlfriend Alexis Wilkins meet Donald Trump

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Country singer Alexis Willkins met the US President with boyfriend Kash Patel who recently took oath as the chief of the FBI.

Country singer Alexis Wilkins, along with her partner and new FBI director Kash Patel met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Saturday.

Alexis Wilkins along with Kash Patel met President Donald Trump(AlexisWilkins/X)
Alexis Wilkins along with Kash Patel met President Donald Trump(AlexisWilkins/X)

The singer and Republican press secretary posted a picture with the President and Kash Patel on X and captioned it as “God Bless America.” The image seemed to be taken after Kash Patel took the oath as the new chief of the FBI.

Also Read: Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI director Kash Patel takes oath in girlfriend's presence

In a statement posted on X earlier, Willkins had congratulated Patel saying, “Looks like the USA is going to be okay. Proud is an understatement.”

Wilkins and Patel have been together for two years after they reportedly first met at a conservative ReAwaken American event in October 2022.

Also Read: When Kash Patel, new FBI director, slammed foreign media over Ayodhya's Ram Temple coverage, backed Modi govt

Wilkins is also known for being a conservative podcaster and for creating educational content on morals at ‘PragerU’.

Kash Patel takes office

Kash Patel, who was recently confirmed as the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will reportedly hit the ground running and plans to relocate up to 1,000 employees from Washington to field offices around the country, reported AP.

Patel also plans to move an additional 500 employees to a large bureau facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

Also Read: Kash Patel sworn in as 9th FBI director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita | Watch

In a statement issued by the FBI it said, “Director Patel has made clear his promise to the American public that FBI agents will be in communities focused on combatting violent crime. He has directed FBI leadership to implement a plan to put this promise into action."

Trump has expressed his strong support for Patel and his plans. After, Kash Patel, was sworn in as director of the FBI, Trump said, "One of the reasons I love Kash (Patel) and wanted to put him in is because of the respect the agents had for him. He will go down as the best ever at that position."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
