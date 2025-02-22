When Kash Patel, new FBI director, slammed foreign media over Ayodhya's Ram Temple coverage, backed Modi govt

Kash Patel, the newly appointed director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is making headlines after officially being sworn in on Friday. His decision to take the oath on the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, has drawn parallels to his past criticism of Western media coverage of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Kash Patel took his oath in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.(AP)

Kash Patel was confirmed as the FBI’s ninth director on Thursday following a narrow US Senate vote, securing 51 votes in favour and 49 against.

However, President Donald Trump asserted faith in the former counterterrorism prosecutor, saying that he would go down as the "best ever" FBI director.

While Kash Patel has time and again affirmed his love for the United States and his commitment towards America, he also once took a strong stance against major Western media organisations regarding Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Several media outlets framed the Ram Temple’s consecration on January 22, 2024, as a symbol of rising Hindu nationalism. However, Kash Patel lashed out at this narrative, criticising the reports for fixating on the Babri Masjid demolition dispute while overlooking the site's deep-rooted Hindu heritage.

He critiqued the reportage for not covering the 500 preceding years of history of the temple.

"To bring things really up to date, the opening of Ram's temple, when PM Modi went there, all Washington newspapers only covered the last 50 years of history. They forgot the 500 preceding years. Whether or not you are Hindu or Muslim, there was a Hindu temple there for one of the quintessential gods in the Hindu pantheon in 1500 that was toppled, and they have been trying to get it back for 500 years," The Times of India quoted Kash Patel as saying.

He described the US media's coverage as what he believed to be a “disinformation campaign”.

"But the Washington establishment forgot that part of history to put on what I believe is a disinformation campaign that's harmful to India and the PM's (Narendra Modi) position. They're using that because I think they liken Trump and Modi as similar figures and the establishment class in Washington doesn't want that to be the case," Patel added.

Patel had also made sure to add relatable notes in Donald Trump's speech when the latter visited Ahmedabad for a significant event. He reportedly included references to Sachin Tendulkar and Swami Vivekananda to resonate with the content of the Indian audience.

Notably, Kash Patel has not shied away from showing his Hindu traditionalism. During his Senate confirmation hearing as well, he had touched his parents' feet, a gesture which is considered as a sign of respect in Indian culture. He even included the chant of 'Jai Shri Krishna' in his closing statement at the Senate, reaffirming his faith in his cultural and spiritual roots.