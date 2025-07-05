Gold price today in US: $3,350.60 per ounce, $107.72 per gram

The price of gold today is $3,350.60 per ounce. One gram of gold is priced at $107.72, while one kilogram of gold is priced at $107,724.29, according to JM Bullion. Yesterday, the price of gold was $3,328.63. The price of gold is considered the spot price, and is the standard for most individuals and traders when evaluating the worth of gold.(Pexels)

Currently, gold is priced at a little over $3,300 an ounce and has rebounded just a little from last week's lows. The recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran has diminished some geopolitical concerns and has pulled out some of the passive "safe-haven" buying in the market.

US dollar at a three‐year low

With the US dollar at a three‐year low, this would normally support gold prices; however, there are now expectations that it will increase. Unpredictability in trade talks, specifically with the US and Canada, is also contributing to uncertainty in the market.

What influences gold prices?

The spot price is influenced by countless factors, including international events, foreign currencies, and individual speculation. Most traders abide by the spot price to determine pricing for any gold coins or bars, and gold is continually traded throughout the trading day.

Most of the time, we opt ourselves into the market by buying gold in two major ways: physical bullion or paper certificates.

Physical gold may be from private or government mints and generally comes in the form of coins, bars, or rounds. Each of these is offered in many different weights, either grams or ounces. Bars are sold encased just like coins and can come in any size. It is advised to stay against large formats, stating they can range from one gram to 400 ounces. Coins are frequently found only in one‐ounce or fractional weights.