X dubs Google ‘compromised’ after Elon Musk reveals trick, here's what happens when you type ‘before:2023'

Social media users have named Google a “compromised platform” after Elon Musk revealed an unusual feature. A screenshot of a “pro-tip” given a person, and shared by Musk, reads, “If you have to do a Google search, use “before:2023" at the beginning of your search string. You get a completely different (and IMO much more usable) set of results. The web has died.” Google has been dubbed a ‘compromised platform’ after Elon Musk revealed an unusual feature (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP file)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Another person wrote about this comment, “Someone recently posted a hot tip about adding “before:2023” to Google web searches and I forget who it was but wow what a huge difference it makes. So thank you to whoever that was. It gets rid of so much AI-generated SEO cr**.”

Sharing the screenshots, Musk captioned the post, “It’s a real problem!”

‘Compromised platform’

Many took to the comment section of the post to talk about the search engine, with one user saying, “It’s time for Elon and 𝕏 to create their own search Engine. Google’s search engine is ran by the FBI and Democrat Party”. “Make a search engine. We will use it!” one user said, while another wrote, “What Google did with Gemini is what they've been doing with Google search for years. They add in a secondary DEI prompt layer that modifies the original query to make it more PC friendly.” “The world will never be the same. We must record the real history on the blockchain,” said one user. Another wrote, “I’ll just continue to not use Google. Compromised platform.”

“Google … also the enemy of the people!!!” one user said, while another wrote, “@elonmusk when are you going to roll out a search engine? The world need’s access to ALL information, not just propaganda.” “We need to go back to the middle when things were normal and people had common sense,” one said. Another wrote, “Oh wow. In the beginning, Chat GPT seemed stuck in time. I wonder if there’s any correlation. Or maybe we’re all dreaming right now”.