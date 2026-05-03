Graham Platner and wife share heartbreaking miscarriage update after struggles with infertility

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner and his wife Amy Gertner have shared that they recently experienced a miscarriage, months after publicly opening up about their infertility journey and efforts to seek treatment abroad.

US Senate candidate from Maine Graham Platner speaks during a campaign event with the Maine AFL-CIO, on May 1, 2026 in Portland, (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a joint statement on April 27, the couple said they had been moved by the support they received after discussing their struggles, but were now dealing with a personal tragedy. “Over the past few months, we've been moved beyond words by the love and support you've shown us as we shared our infertility journey,” they said.

They added: “We suffered that heartbreak recently, when we experienced a miscarriage. There are no words that fully capture the pain of this loss.”

They noted that such experiences are often overlooked despite affecting many families. “To anyone who has experienced a loss like this: you are not alone,” they said, while asking for “grace as we grieve, and space as we figure out what comes next.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Karoline Leavitt set for maternity leave: Who could temporarily replace her as press secretary? IVF journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Karoline Leavitt set for maternity leave: Who could temporarily replace her as press secretary? IVF journey {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Platner, 41, and Gertner, 40, had earlier revealed plans to travel to Norway for IVF treatment after discovering that the procedure would not be covered in the US under Platner’s veterans’ insurance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Platner, 41, and Gertner, 40, had earlier revealed plans to travel to Norway for IVF treatment after discovering that the procedure would not be covered in the US under Platner’s veterans’ insurance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an interview with the Midcoast Villager, the couple said they were quoted around $25,000 for a single IVF cycle at a Boston hospital near their home in Sullivan, Maine. In contrast, treatment in Norway began at about $5,500. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with the Midcoast Villager, the couple said they were quoted around $25,000 for a single IVF cycle at a Boston hospital near their home in Sullivan, Maine. In contrast, treatment in Norway began at about $5,500. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Platner had written on X earlier this year that infertility is rarely discussed publicly, especially by political candidates, but said he hoped sharing their story would help others feel less isolated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Platner had written on X earlier this year that infertility is rarely discussed publicly, especially by political candidates, but said he hoped sharing their story would help others feel less isolated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After returning to the United States, the couple spoke about the financial strain associated with fertility treatments. In a video shared on social media, Platner mentioned the uncertainty many Americans face when seeking care.

Also Read: Usha Vance opens up about disagreements with JD Vance amid 4th pregnancy: 'I’m not his staffer'

“Here in the States… this might be financially destructive, they’re not sure how they’re going to pay for it,” he said. He contrasted this with his experience abroad, pointing to the absence of financial anxiety in systems with broader healthcare coverage. Platner has since made healthcare reform a central pillar of his campaign, advocating for universal coverage and lower costs.

High-stakes Senate race ahead

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Platner, a military veteran and oyster farmer, launched his Senate campaign in August and is set to face Maine Governor Janet Mills in the Democratic primary on June 9.

The winner will go on to challenge incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in November. The race is viewed as one of the most competitive contests of the 2026 midterm elections.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON