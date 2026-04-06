When should you actually consider IVF? Doctor shares 7 signs: ‘1 in 7 couples deal with infertility…’

IVF, or in vitro fertilisation, is resorted to when normal methods of conception don't work. But before realising IVF should be considered, how should couples really know if they can consider IVF? Know when should you consider IVF. (Unsplash)

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Monika Gupta, centre head at IVF, Kailash Hospital, Noida, who revealed that certain early warning signs are often overlooked by couples trying to conceive.



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“Around 1 in 7 couples deal with infertility at some point, but too many wait way too long before considering something like IVF,” Dr Gupta revealed how infertility is fairly common. She further shared that IVF is not the first step, as fertility treatment usually begins with simple methods as well, like better habits, meds, or IUI.

Early warning signs are often overlooked. Dr Gupta further described how age-dependent fertility is: “For women, things peak in your 20s and drop off a cliff after 35; for men, sperm quality starts fading around 40.” When conventional methods don't work out, IVF is recommended. If pregnancy does not happen after 6-12 months of trying, then the doctor suggested going for IVF.