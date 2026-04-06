When should you actually consider IVF? Doctor shares 7 signs: ‘1 in 7 couples deal with infertility…’
Find out when couples should consider IVF. Doctor reveals the warning signs you shouldn’t ignore.
IVF, or in vitro fertilisation, is resorted to when normal methods of conception don't work. But before realising IVF should be considered, how should couples really know if they can consider IVF?
HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Monika Gupta, centre head at IVF, Kailash Hospital, Noida, who revealed that certain early warning signs are often overlooked by couples trying to conceive.
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“Around 1 in 7 couples deal with infertility at some point, but too many wait way too long before considering something like IVF,” Dr Gupta revealed how infertility is fairly common. She further shared that IVF is not the first step, as fertility treatment usually begins with simple methods as well, like better habits, meds, or IUI.
Early warning signs are often overlooked. Dr Gupta further described how age-dependent fertility is: “For women, things peak in your 20s and drop off a cliff after 35; for men, sperm quality starts fading around 40.” When conventional methods don't work out, IVF is recommended. If pregnancy does not happen after 6-12 months of trying, then the doctor suggested going for IVF.
Recognising the early red flags is important, as otherwise couples may delay IVF out of hesitation or hope
The doctor listed the signs which show the requirement of IVF:
1. Unexplained delays in conception after 6-12 months:
- If you're under 35 and doing everything ‘right,’ timing the intercourse perfectly, and you are still not pregnant after 12 months, it signals potential hidden issues.
- Problems can be like subtle ovulation glitches or low sperm motility.
- Don't wait another year.
2. Irregular or absent periods:
- Indicates polycystic ovary syndrome PCOS or thyroid issues disrupting egg release.
- IVF bypasses these by retrieving eggs directly.
3. Multiple miscarriages (two or more):
- Might be caused by chromosome mix-ups, uterus abnormalities, or blood clotting disorders.
- IVF plus genetic screening (PGT) picks the strong embryos.
4. Male factor infertility
- Poor sperm numbers, weird shapes, or slow swimmers cause 40% of infertility.
- Since at-home kits fail to catch it, getting a proper semen analysis, then IVF with ICSI (sperm injection) leads to successful outcomes.
5. Blocked or damaged fallopian tubes:
- Past infections, like chlamydia, endometriosis, or even past surgeries, can scar the tubes, preventing fertilisation.
- A quick scan spots it, and IVF doesn't need the tubes at all.
6. Advanced age or low ovarian reserve:
- Tests like FSH or AMH flag fading eggs, with clues like shorter cycles or random hot flashes.
- After 40, chances of fertility go down fast; don't delay.
7. Failed prior treatments:
- If IUI or meds do not work after 3-6 cycles, go for IVF.
- IVF has a higher success (70-80% per cycle for under-35s)
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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