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Grand Rapids weather, power outage update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent County; is tornado possible?

Kent County and much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula are under Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Dangerous storms may produce tornadoes, with wind gusts reaching 80 mph.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 01:55 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kent County and much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Forecasters warn that dangerous storms could produce tornadoes.

Kent County and much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Dangerous storms may produce tornadoes, with wind gusts reaching 80 mph(Unsplash)

According to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, nearly all of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula has been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until Monday night as a volatile weather system tracks northeastward from southern Lake Michigan. The weather predictions have assigned a “slight risk” level for severe weather across western Michigan

This watch area includes all Lower Peninsula counties other than Mason County and Oceana County.

Read more: Weather tomorrow: Severe storms expected in Midwest, Great Lakes region

Tornado threat remains low but possible

According to Big Rapids News, overall, there is a 15% chance of severe wind, a 5% chance of severe hail, and a 2% chance of tornadoes in the Big Rapids area.

Read more: East Boston fire videos: What's happening near Logan airport? watch

Power outages and flash flooding concerns

The NWS Grand Rapids office recommended that residents keep mobile devices charged, enable emergency weather alerts and identify the safest location inside their homes in case tornado warnings are issued later tonight.

Previous storms in the region earlier this spring caused widespread outages and flash flooding, including across Kent and Ottawa counties.

According to Reuters, Michigan previously saw nearly 93,000 outages during similar storm systems, which raises the possibility of a similar level of power outage in the area.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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