Grand Rapids weather, power outage update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent County; is tornado possible?

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kent County and much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Forecasters warn that dangerous storms could produce tornadoes.

Kent County and much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Dangerous storms may produce tornadoes, with wind gusts reaching 80 mph(Unsplash)

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According to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, nearly all of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula has been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until Monday night as a volatile weather system tracks northeastward from southern Lake Michigan. The weather predictions have assigned a “slight risk” level for severe weather across western Michigan

This watch area includes all Lower Peninsula counties other than Mason County and Oceana County.

Read more: Weather tomorrow: Severe storms expected in Midwest, Great Lakes region

Tornado threat remains low but possible

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{{^usCountry}} The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Grand Rapids said storms moving into southwest Michigan could rapidly strengthen over the next several hours, bringing damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph, hail measuring up to 1.5 inches and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Grand Rapids said storms moving into southwest Michigan could rapidly strengthen over the next several hours, bringing damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph, hail measuring up to 1.5 inches and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Northwest Ingham and eastern Clinton counties are also under a severe thunderstorm warning from the Grand Rapids National Weather Service, which was in force until 3:45 PM EDT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Northwest Ingham and eastern Clinton counties are also under a severe thunderstorm warning from the Grand Rapids National Weather Service, which was in force until 3:45 PM EDT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Radar showed storms traveling east at 40 mph at 3:33 PM EDT along a line from 7 miles north of St. Johns to 6 miles west of Laingsburg to close to East Lansing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radar showed storms traveling east at 40 mph at 3:33 PM EDT along a line from 7 miles north of St. Johns to 6 miles west of Laingsburg to close to East Lansing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the warning, wind gusts of up to 80 mph could cause flying debris, significant damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, cars, trees, and power outages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the warning, wind gusts of up to 80 mph could cause flying debris, significant damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, cars, trees, and power outages. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Big Rapids News, overall, there is a 15% chance of severe wind, a 5% chance of severe hail, and a 2% chance of tornadoes in the Big Rapids area.

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Power outages and flash flooding concerns

The NWS Grand Rapids office recommended that residents keep mobile devices charged, enable emergency weather alerts and identify the safest location inside their homes in case tornado warnings are issued later tonight.

Previous storms in the region earlier this spring caused widespread outages and flash flooding, including across Kent and Ottawa counties.

According to Reuters, Michigan previously saw nearly 93,000 outages during similar storm systems, which raises the possibility of a similar level of power outage in the area.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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