Greenfield, CA shooting update: Two killed near gas station at 145 El Camino Real; scary videos emerge

“Greenfield Police confirm two people are dead following a shooting late Monday night. People in the area reported hearing at least 20 gunshots around 10:44 p.m. Additional details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released,” a local wrote.

“A double homicide occurred on Monday, June 22, 2026, at approximately 10:50 p.m. at 145 El Camino Real. We are asking for our community's assistance by uploading any videos or images that you believe may be related to this incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” Greenfield Police Department said in a statement .

Two people were killed in a shooting at 145 El Camino Real in Greenfield, California late Monday night. The incident took place near the Fast Strip on El Camino Real and Oak Avenue.

Multiple cop cars were seen at the scene of the Greenfield shooting. Another video from the person noted “Witnesses also reported CPR was performed on at least one person at the scene. Additional details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.”

In the clip, a law enforcement official was seen trying to perform CPR on a person on the ground. Authorities have not yet released details on the victims, and the suspect's details have not been made public either.

Greenfield shooting: Reactions pour in Several people reacted to the news of the shooting in Greenfield. “Wow this scary…RiP to the victims,” one wrote. Another asked if the incident took place at Fast Strip, which was confirmed by a fellow Facebook user.

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Yet another lamented about the condition of law and order in the city. “What’s going on with this town,” they asked.

Meanwhile, one individual shared insights into how cops might try and catch the suspects. “Gas station has cameras. Hopefully they are working,” they wrote. Others reacted with emoticons showing folded hands in prayer.

People also expressed hope that with the surveillance system in place the perpetrators would get caught. “Who ever shot these people should know that there's cameras at every light in greenfield and down a few streets... I hope they find these animals,” one remarked. Another said “This horrible violence needs to stop!”. One also wondered “Where are the suspects?”. Notably, the authorities have not mentioned anything about suspects in their statement on the shooting.