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Grok down: Users report 'Something didn’t go as planned' error amid outage
Many Grok users said they encountered the following error message: "Sorry about that, something didn't go as planned. Please try again."
Updated on: May 20, 2026 03:36 am IST
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Grok is down for thousands of users in the United States. According to DownDetector, outage reports began surfacing around 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with users reporting issues affecting both the app and website.
Many users said they encountered the following error message: "Sorry about that, something didn't go as planned. Please try again, and if you're still seeing this message, go ahead and restart the app."
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