Erika Kirk slammed Elon Musk's Grok, replied to Druski over video? Fact-checking viral tweet claims
Druski, the comedian, recently put out a video poking fun at conservative women in the US, with many claiming that the person in the clip resembled Erika Kirk.
Erika Kirk, the Turning Point USA CEO, has found herself in the center of controversy again. This comes after actor and comedian Druski put out a video which poked fun at conservative women in the US. Many claimed that the person shown in the clip looked like Erika Kirk.
Druski portrayed a blonde woman in a white pantsuit, like the ones the TPUSA CEO can be seen in. Amid this, claims have been made on X that Erika Kirk put out posts replying to Druski and slamming Elon Musk's Grok. Notably, the chatbot had mistakenly identified the person shown in Druski's skit as Erika Kirk.
Erika Kirk's alleged message to Druski
Claims were made on X that Erika Kirk replied to Druski's video on his Instagram post.
“Druski this is sick. You fully dressed up as me, copied my look, my voice, my mannerisms, and turned me into a joke for millions of people. But let me guess, when it's done to me it's suddenly 'comedy.' If I did anything even remotely comparable, y'all would be trying to ruin my life. This is racist, humiliating, and you know exactly what you're doing,” the comment allegedly read.
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To this Druski allegedly replied “I never even said your name in the video the fact you saw a wig, a Bible, and a character and immediately decided it was about you is kind of telling on yourself.”
HT.com was unable to find Erika Kirk's highlighted comment on Druski's post. Many noted that the comment was missing and some wondered if it had been deleted. At the end of the day, neither Erika's comment nor Druski's reply exists in the threads of the post.
Did Erika Kirk slam Elon Musk's Grok? Fact check
Another post alleged that Erika had put out a post slamming Elon Musk's Grok. “Elon Musk fix your damn AI. That is NOT me…" the alleged post from Erika Kirk read.
However, users on X fact-checked this already, saying “The screenshot in the video is not authentic. Erika Kirk did not post this; her account has no such post and her last was March 21, 2026. She has not responded to the Druski skit or Grok.” An earlier claim was also made about Druski getting a cease and desist letter from Erika Kirk and TPUSA, but that has been debunked now.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More