Erika Kirk slammed Elon Musk's Grok, replied to Druski over video? Fact-checking viral tweet claims

Erika Kirk, the Turning Point USA CEO, has found herself in the center of controversy again. This comes after actor and comedian Druski put out a video which poked fun at conservative women in the US. Many claimed that the person shown in the clip looked like Erika Kirk. Druski put out a skit mocking conservative women in the US and many found resemblances with Erika Kirk. (REUTERS)

Druski portrayed a blonde woman in a white pantsuit, like the ones the TPUSA CEO can be seen in. Amid this, claims have been made on X that Erika Kirk put out posts replying to Druski and slamming Elon Musk's Grok. Notably, the chatbot had mistakenly identified the person shown in Druski's skit as Erika Kirk.

Erika Kirk's alleged message to Druski Claims were made on X that Erika Kirk replied to Druski's video on his Instagram post.

“Druski this is sick. You fully dressed up as me, copied my look, my voice, my mannerisms, and turned me into a joke for millions of people. But let me guess, when it's done to me it's suddenly 'comedy.' If I did anything even remotely comparable, y'all would be trying to ruin my life. This is racist, humiliating, and you know exactly what you're doing,” the comment allegedly read.

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To this Druski allegedly replied “I never even said your name in the video the fact you saw a wig, a Bible, and a character and immediately decided it was about you is kind of telling on yourself.”