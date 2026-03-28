‘Erika Kirk may be assassinated’: Tim Pool makes chilling claim after Durski video mocks TPUSA CEO
Right-wing commentator Tim Pool cautions Erika Kirk may be at risk of violence amid a surge of hostile online content.
Right-wing commentator Tim Pool has warned that Erika Kirk could face violence amid online backlash. In a clip from his Timcast podcast shared on X, Pool said, “I just want to say that we're dealing with what I would describe as mass formation psychosis.”
He added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if she would walk out on the street, somebody would just beat her to death,” pointing to what he described as a surge of hostile content online.
Pool said he reviewed posts about Kirk on Threads and found them alarming, adding, “The amount of psychosis on Threads… has freaked me out.”
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Citing one example, he said he came across a post that read, “God help me Erika Kirk you will get what is coming to you, mark my words,” questioning the intent behind such statements. “This is just all over threats,” Pool said, adding that the reaction “makes literally no sense.”
What triggered the remarks?
Pool’s comments followed a viral video by online creator Durski that mocked Kirk and circulated widely across social media platforms. The video sparked reactions online.
An X account, Shadow of Ezra, shared Pool’s remarks. The post included excerpts from the podcast clip.
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Are the threats verified?
There is no independent confirmation of any credible threat against Kirk.
The claims referenced by Pool appear to be based on social media posts, and no law enforcement agency has publicly confirmed any investigation related to the remarks.
Earlier in December 2025, Pool had claimed a shooting near his West Virginia property. However, authorities later said the reports “could not be substantiated,” according to local officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More