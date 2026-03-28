‘Erika Kirk may be assassinated’: Tim Pool makes chilling claim after Durski video mocks TPUSA CEO

Right-wing commentator Tim Pool has warned that Erika Kirk could face violence amid online backlash. In a clip from his Timcast podcast shared on X, Pool said, “I just want to say that we're dealing with what I would describe as mass formation psychosis.” Pool (R) said he reviewed posts about Kirk (L) on Threads and found them alarming. (Getty Images via AFP, Timcast/ X)

He added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if she would walk out on the street, somebody would just beat her to death,” pointing to what he described as a surge of hostile content online.

Pool said he reviewed posts about Kirk on Threads and found them alarming, adding, “The amount of psychosis on Threads… has freaked me out.”

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Citing one example, he said he came across a post that read, “God help me Erika Kirk you will get what is coming to you, mark my words,” questioning the intent behind such statements. “This is just all over threats,” Pool said, adding that the reaction “makes literally no sense.”