Tim Pool shooting claim: Cops cast doubt in massive update; ‘cannot be substantiated'

Right-wing political commentator Tim Pool had claimed there was a shooting at his West Virginia residence on December 5. His claims came after an episode of his podcast aired where shocking claims about Charlie and Erika Kirk were made. Pool had said after the alleged incident that his show could end. Now, cops have cast doubts on the claim. Tim Pool said there was a shooting near his property(X/Tim Pool)

A report from TMZ states that Berkeley County Sheriff's Office could not substantiate reports of shots being fired at the residence. A copy of the report was also shared online by right-wing influencer Andy Ngo.

"I have contacted the sheriff's office in West Virginia to inquire about the possible shooting incident at Tim Pool's podcast studio late on Dec. 5. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office sent me a press release saying that the incident was reported to them by Pool's security and that they responded to the property. The security reported hearing "loud bangs" when a dark gray sedan drove by multiple times," he wrote on X, sharing a copy of the statement below.

What did authorities say about the shooting

Authorities told TMZ that a man who identified himself as Pool's security guard reported that shots were fired at the house after he saw a grey sedan circle the property numerous times during the day. Authorities then reportedly went to the house to clear the call.

They asked Pool for security footage from the property but were denied the same, and as a result ‘reports of shots fired at this residence cannot be substantiated at this time,' as per the publication.

Pool told TMZ “We were advised not to release [the footage] as it will compromise security, exposing property, personnel, and our security measures,” but offered to show the publication the West Virginia property footage.

Reactions to police clarification

Several people online have reacted to the clarification from authorities. “Soooo… about that shooting you claim happened,” a person wrote on X. Another added, “Tim fool crying about his house being victimized but cops saying no such act happened.”

Yet another said, “Yeah he’s cooked. Obviously in financial trouble making up false claims about being shot at and shutting down his podcast for sympathy but there are no records of a police report the night of his claims. Grifting doesn’t pay in the end.” Notably, Pool's team did report the incident and authorities have merely said they could not substantiate the report.