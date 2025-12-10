Tim Pool blasts Candace Owens for claiming his brother shot up his property, ‘As vile as they come'

A furious Tim Pool lambasted Candace Owens after she claimed that Pool’s brother shot up his property in December 2022. This comes shortly after Pool recently said his property was shot up. Tim Pool blasts Candace Owens for claiming his brother shot up his property(Candace Owens/YouTube, @Timcast/X)))

In response to a post saying, “It's always about Tim. Every year he claims someone is shooting at his place, he is the Jussie Smollett of the Republican party,” Owens wrote, “The “shooting” Tim Pool “survived” in December of 2022 was committed by his brother, by the way. His brother was the one who fired the weapon on his property. He cannot deny this fact.”

Pool shared Owens’ post, writing, “The vile witch is now claiming my own brother tried to shoot me. This is an absolute lie. Candace is as vile as they come. Shes a fuc**** demon”.

It is unclear which shooting Owens is talking about, but an X user noted in the comment section that in 2022, Pool’s brother fired warning shots to scare off two intruders on his property.

Tim Pool vs. Candace Owens

Owens’ post comes Pool launched a shocking attack on her in a long rant in an Instagram video, calling her “evil” and a “piece of sh**”. He also accused her of “burning everything down” that Charlie Kirk built.

In other posts, Owens responded by saying Pool “is genuinely not well” and that “something personal” is going on in his life.

“I cannot explain it but I sense that this isn’t actually about me and that Tim Pool is under tremendous financial pressure. Men behave a certain way when they are under economic pressure and I feel like he’s just lashing out and I happen to be here,” Owens further said.

Meanwhile, Pool recently alleged that someone fired shots at his home in West Virginia hours after a podcast episode containing shocking claims about Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk went viral. He said that his show might end in the next two weeks following death threats and his property being shot up.