Ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after suspicious package found: What we know so far

A ground stop was issued at the at Chicago O'Hare International Airport Monday after a suspicious package was found at the airport premises. The ground stop lasted for an hour, with the FAA alert coming in at 2:15 p.m. on Monday and being lifted at 3:20 a.m. Representational image. (Unsplash)

According to reports from travelers at the airport, the ground stop was issued after a suspicious package was found. Videos of the officials inspecting the package at the Chicago airport also surfaced on social media. However, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) listed the reason for the ground as "other."

Here's a video posted by a traveler at the airport that shows a probe going on for a suspicious package:

An official update on what caused the ground stop is awaited. This story will be updated when it comes.

This story is being updated.