GVTC outage map: Multiple Texas counties report internet access issues

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 05:19 am IST

GVTC broadband users reported a major outage Tuesday afternoon, with customers across Boerne and Kendall County saying their internet service went down.

Subscribers of the GVTC Communications broadband internet in Texas are reporting an outage with the service on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple users reported on social media that they are facing an outage with GVTC, espcialy in Texas' San Antonio area.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

Some users said that when they tried to contact GVTC Communication's customer service number, that found the line busy.

“@OfficialGVTC seems like a major outage in Boerne,” one user said. “Any updates? Talked to friends throughout kendall county area and they are down if on GVTC.”

210 IT, a San Antonio-based business, complained on X that they are facing an outage with GVTC internet.

“@OfficialGVTC is there an outage on your end right now?" they wrote on X. "Multiple clients with GVTC fiber internet just went offline 40 minutes ago (all at the same time), and when we try to call your support line, we get a busy signal.”

As of now GVTC Communications has not provided an update on the reported outage.

This story is developing.

