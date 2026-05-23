Gwendolyn White: 5 things on Raleigh, NC woman who shot 2 Fox Rothschild lawyers

Gwendolyn White is the suspect in the shooting of the two lawyers outside Wake County Courthouse in Raleigh, North Carolina. She and the two Fox Rothschild attorneys were in that courtroom Friday evening, as per WRAL.

A video of Gwendolyn White being arrested by the police has surfaced online. Image for representational purposes.(Pexel)

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“The suspect became belligerent in court,” the police chief said. While authorities are yet to release the details of the two attorneys shot, one of the victims' father told the publication that they worked for Fox Rothschild LLP. The firm's page says they opened in Raleigh in 2018 by ‘combining with the respected regional firm of Smith Moore Leatherwood.’

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As per WRAL a woman and a man were injured in the incident. The father who spoke to the publication said his daughter was in surgery for her injuries.

What happened to lawyers? Status update after shooting

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{{^usCountry}} The father of the woman attorney injured in the shooting said that she was in surgery Friday afternoon. No update was forthcoming in case of the male attorney injured in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The father of the woman attorney injured in the shooting said that she was in surgery Friday afternoon. No update was forthcoming in case of the male attorney injured in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Town of Rolesville in a statement said “We are saddened to learn that two attorneys representing the Town of Rolesville in a civil matter were shot outside the Wake County Courthouse this morning. Fox Rothschild has represented the Town of Rolesville for decades, and while they are not employees of the Town, this incident is deeply disturbing. We are thankful to the first responders who provided life-saving care and apprehended a suspect. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Town of Rolesville in a statement said “We are saddened to learn that two attorneys representing the Town of Rolesville in a civil matter were shot outside the Wake County Courthouse this morning. Fox Rothschild has represented the Town of Rolesville for decades, and while they are not employees of the Town, this incident is deeply disturbing. We are thankful to the first responders who provided life-saving care and apprehended a suspect. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A video of White being arrested by the police has also surfaced online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of White being arrested by the police has also surfaced online. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's all you need to know about Gwendolyn White.

Gwendolyn White: 5 things to know

White,57, shot at the attorneys after she left the courthouse. The woman reportedly went to her car where she retrieved a handgun before opening fire. White proceeded to shoot the attorneys as they were leaving the building. White is expected to face charges of attempted murder. She is being held in police custody at a local hospital as per recent reports from WRAL. The publication noted that court records showed the Fox Rothschild attorneys were representing the Rolesville Police Department in a four-year-old case which involved a video taken on an officer-worn body camera. As per White's Facebook profile, she's a NCCU Alumni and her mother's name is Elleen Abrom White. While authorities did not clarify what civil case White was involved in, she wrote about getting ‘justice’ for her mother on her Facebook profile. Prior to the courthouse appearance, White had written on her Facebook “Back in Wake County Court at 10am, reg Rolesville Police Dept stating in open court the Chief ordered the DELETION of all evidence in over 11 crimes against my family, double attempted murder and the pouring of acid on my 90 yo murder Mother Elleen Abrom White last year.”

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White has been fighting for her mother's cause for some time. One person wrote on her Facebook wall after the shooting, “She got yall attention now! Justice for her and her mom!”. The person added “you can go down one of her pages and see how hard she fought. Gwendolyn E. White you can also type her name in and see every news and state official she’s reached out too.”

Indeed, White has posted about her ongoing case about her mother. She also started a GoFundMe around nine months back where she sought to raise funds for ‘justice’ in the case of ‘Elderly Abuse & Neglect,’ which she claimed is what happened with her mother.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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