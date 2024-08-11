Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker reveal their baby's gender in new video: Watch

As the day to welcome the newborn into the world got closer, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker unveiled the gender of their baby in a video they shared on Instagram on Saturday, August 10. Blanchard first grabbed the nation’s attention when she killed her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, after being medically abused by her. She announced her pregnancy in July this year in one of her YouTube videos. Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker revealed their baby's gender in an Instagram video.(@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta/Instagram)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘Unstoppable’ reunion amid divorce rumours: All about sports biopic

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are expecting a…

In a video posted on Instagram, Blanchard and Urker were standing next to an arrangement of balloons, one of which they seemingly popped open to reveal pink confetti. “Sweetie, I'm your mom," said Blanchard as she addressed the camera followed by “I'm your dad," Urker said. Then both of them revealed together, “You are a girl!" The happy parents will welcome their first child in 2025.

The caption of the post read, “The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbours, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support!” The video was preceded by pictures from the gender reveal party.

Netizens congratulated the couple as one user on the platform wrote, “I’m so happy for you girlie, you definitely deserve this . You and Ken, congratulations mommy and daddy to be,” while another user wrote, “Congratulations on a Baby Girl Gypsy and Ken!!” A third user wrote, “Guys she looks happy, Let her be for once the past is the past.” Another user blessed the couple as they wrote, “God bless your pregnancy and your baby girl and you throughout your journey into motherhood may it be a rebirth of who you were always meant to be.”

The parents-to-be were engaged but broke their engagement in 2019 while Blanchard was sent to prison for her involvement in her mother’s mother. She later married Ryan Anderson in 2022 but filed for divorce after she was released in December, last year. Urker shifted to Louisiana in June to be closer to Blanchard.

Also Read: Taylor Swift plans a special surprise for fans in Vienna amid terror plot cancellations

Blanchard reveals her inspiration for motherhood

Blanchard revealed that she was inspired by her journey of motherhood by her stepmother, Kristy. She said, “I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother”. She further praised her stepmother’s role as a mother figure in her life. She added, “ have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she’s a kick-ass mom” as reported by New York Daily News.

Blanchard expressed her wish to mirror the same presence in her baby girl’s life as her stepmother did. She also wants to be the kind of mother who pursues her dreams along with fulfilling her children’s dreams.