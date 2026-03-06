Edit Profile
    H-1B 2027 visa registration opens: 7 key things applicants and employers must know

    The H-1B registration window opened at noon ET on March 4, 2026 and will close at noon ET on March 19, 2026. 

    Updated on: Mar 06, 2026 4:25 AM IST
    By HT News Desk | Edited by Khushi Arora
    The H-1B visa registration process for fiscal year 2027 has began. The initial registration window opened at noon Eastern Time on March 4, 2026 and will close at noon Eastern Time on March 19, 2026.

    The H-1B visa registration for fiscal year 2027 will open on March 4, 2026,
    During this period, employers who want to sponsor foreign workers for H-1B visas must submit electronic registrations through the USCIS online system. Because the number of applications usually exceeds the available visas and USCIS conducts a selection process to decide which registrations can move forward.

    Here are seven important things to know about the H-1B 2027 registration season:

    Registration dates

    The H-1B registration window opened at noon ET on March 4, 2026 and will close at noon ET on March 19, 2026.

    Employers must submit registrations during this period if they want their candidates to be considered for the H-1B lottery.

    Also Read: H-1B cap season 2027 registration to open for 15 days: A quick guide on key dates and new ‘weighted selection’ rule

    Registration fee

    The registration fee remains $215 per application which is the same as last year.

    Employers must pay this fee when submitting each beneficiary’s registration through the USCIS online system only.

    Selection results timeline

    After the registration window closes on March 19 and after that USCIS will begin the selection process.

    The agency plans to notify selected registrants by March 31, 2026 through their USCIS online accounts.

    Number of H-1B visas available

    Each fiscal year, the US government issues 85,000 H-1B visas under the annual cap:

    • 65,000 visas for specialty occupations that require at least a bachelor’s degree in a specific field.
    • 20,000 additional visas for applicants who have earned a master’s degree or higher from a US university.

    USCIS uses a lottery system to allocate the visas because demand is usually higher than the available visas.

    Also Read: Florida joins Texas in suspending new H-1B visa hires at public universities, here's who will be impacted

    New weighted selection system

    For the first time, the FY 2027 cap season will use a weighted selection process.

    The rule was finalized in December 2025 which aims to prioritize higher-paid and higher-skilled workers during the H-1B selection process.

    According to USCIS, “For the FY 2027 H-1B cap season, if we receive registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period that exceed the cap, we will conduct a weighted selection from the unique beneficiaries with properly submitted registrations. If we do not receive registrations for enough unique beneficiaries, we will select all registrations for unique beneficiaries that were properly submitted in the initial registration period."

    Online registration requirement

    Employers must submit registrations through USCIS online accounts.

    Companies that do not already have an account must create an organizational account before submitting registrations.

    Possible $100,000 additional fee

    A new rule was also introduced under Presidential Proclamation No. 10973 which was issued on September 19, 2025. The new rule may require certain petitioners to pay an additional $100,000 fee if their registration is selected.

    The announcement states that, “If a petitioner has their registration selected and is eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition, they may need to pay an additional $100,000 fee before filing the H-1B petition as a condition of eligibility."

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

