₹35 LPA in India vs $125k in US: H-1B holder asks if it's the right time to stay in India

An H-1B visa holder from India has sparked discussion online after questioning whether this is the right time to remain in the country instead of relocating to the United States, citing potential earnings of ₹30 to ₹35 lakh per annum in India versus lower savings in the US. The user wrote that they were picked in the H-1B lottery in March 2025 but are now unsure about relocating. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post titled “Right time to stay in India?”, the user wrote that they were picked in the H-1B lottery in March 2025 but are now unsure about relocating. “I am h1b holder from India picked in 2025 March. My friends are staying in USA from last few years, all have a common point now, ‘This is right time to stay in INDIA’,” the user wrote.

According to the post, friends in the US told the H-1B holder that professionals in India can now earn ₹30 to 35 lakh per annum and that if both spouses are working, financial stability improves significantly.

In comparison, the OP claimed that in the US, those earning $115,000 ( ₹1 crore) to $125,000 ( ₹1.14 crore) annually save only $1,500 ( ₹1.37 lakh) to $3,000 ( ₹2.74 lakh) a month, depending on whether their spouse works or if they have children. The user also cited factors such as lack of family support and house help in the US.

“Also I feel like infrastructure and lifestyle is next level as per my understanding. What is your opinion?” the Redditor asked.