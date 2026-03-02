₹35 LPA in India vs $125k in US: H-1B holder asks if it's the right time to stay in India
An H1B visa holder from India has sparked a discussion after questioning if now is the right time to remain in the country instead of relocating to the US.
An H-1B visa holder from India has sparked discussion online after questioning whether this is the right time to remain in the country instead of relocating to the United States, citing potential earnings of ₹30 to ₹35 lakh per annum in India versus lower savings in the US.
In a Reddit post titled “Right time to stay in India?”, the user wrote that they were picked in the H-1B lottery in March 2025 but are now unsure about relocating. “I am h1b holder from India picked in 2025 March. My friends are staying in USA from last few years, all have a common point now, ‘This is right time to stay in INDIA’,” the user wrote.
According to the post, friends in the US told the H-1B holder that professionals in India can now earn ₹30 to 35 lakh per annum and that if both spouses are working, financial stability improves significantly.
In comparison, the OP claimed that in the US, those earning $115,000 ( ₹1 crore) to $125,000 ( ₹1.14 crore) annually save only $1,500 ( ₹1.37 lakh) to $3,000 ( ₹2.74 lakh) a month, depending on whether their spouse works or if they have children. The user also cited factors such as lack of family support and house help in the US.
“Also I feel like infrastructure and lifestyle is next level as per my understanding. What is your opinion?” the Redditor asked.
(Also Read: Indian woman claims H-1B visa got 'cancelled' at Abu Dhabi preclearance: 'Overstayed in India')
Social media reactions
The post drew a wide range of responses, with many users offering blunt opinions.
“One question is, who is your employer? If the employer is a staffing company that is going to send you to a client, there is a lot more risk for a lot less money,” one user commented.
The original poster replied that it was a service-based company with clients in the US.
Another user took a sarcastic dig at India’s income tax slabs, writing, “Please ask them, if they are saving say 2000 dollars which in INR is close to 2 lakh rupees. This is what a 35 to 40 lakhs per annum guys take home.”
“Not right time to come USA. Wait for AI bubble to burst and political storm to calm down,” one comment read.
Another user wrote, “You should not come to the US for a 125k salary. It was junior tech salary pre covid. Now, unless you want to be in the middle of nowhere, don’t even bother.”
One Redditor argued that higher living costs in the US also translate into better public services. “You’re paying the same for things that are way better in comparison. For example, civic sense, cleaner surroundings, and nicer roads, all at the same price.”
Another user offered a reality check, writing, “Your friends complain about staying in US but they don’t move back to India. That should give you the real answer.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More