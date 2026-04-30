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H-1B fraud row: 30 US companies under probe over alleged visa abuse network

Ken Paxton is investigating nearly 30 North Texas businesses for suspected H-1B visa abuse. 

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 09:59 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into nearly 30 North Texas businesses over suspected abuse of the H-1B visa programme, according to an official statement shared online.

Investigators allege that some firms operated so-called “ghost offices."(Representational File Photo)

Breaking 911 posted on X that the Texas Attorney General was initiating action against multiple firms, along with a copy of the press release dated April 30, 2026. The statement confirms that Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) have been issued as part of an ongoing probe into alleged fraud tied to the visa system.

Firms accused of operating ‘ghost offices’

As part of the investigation, authorities have sought detailed records from the companies, including employee lists, descriptions of business activities, financial statements, and internal communications.

Also Read: Texas commentator Sara Gonzales, who accused H-1B techie of 'scam', claims certain Indians are gaming the visa system

Officials said the move is part of an ongoing effort to scrutinise the use of H-1B visas and ensure compliance with legal requirements.

The latest action builds on what the Attorney General’s office described as a continuing investigation into H-1B visa abuse, which has previously involved other Texas-based companies. The office said it is actively examining participants in the programme to ensure it operates within the law and prioritises the interests of American workers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

us news h1b visa fraud texas visa fraud
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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