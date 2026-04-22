Texas commentator Sara Gonzales, who accused H-1B techie of 'scam', claims certain Indians are gaming the visa system

Sara Gonzales has sparked intense debate with her videos that allegedly expose H-1B visa fraud. Focusing primarily on expats in Texas, Gonzales claims her work is a necessary service to "root out" those who game the American immigration system. In this exclusive conversation with HT.com, she addresses accusations of racism, explains her motivation for investigating these cases in her spare time, and clarifies her stance on legal immigration. Sara Gonzales, a Texas-based YouTube. (X/@SaraGonzalesTX)

What does she do? In addition to making social media videos, Gonzales hosts a daily show called “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” on BlazeTV and YouTube. She also manages a Texas-based once-a-week podcast called “Come and Take It.” Talking about her work, she said, “I’m also the Vice President of Texas Family Project, and the CEO of a makeup and skincare line called American Beauty by Sara.”

Why does she make videos on H-1B holders? “It’s no secret that our communities in North Texas have transformed quickly over the last 5 years. I received a few tips alerting me to visa fraud being one of the reasons for that, and decided to investigate it myself,” she said.

She continued, “I want anyone who has come to this country by way of fraud to understand that the American people have had enough, and we will no longer tolerate it. Every fraudster and scammer who took advantage of our immigration system, falsified documents, participated in labor trafficking, and all the other tricks, should be put on notice: we will not stop until we root all of you out. This is our country, and you will displace us no longer.”

Do people like her videos? She explained, “I’ve been doing investigatory work my entire career, exposing darkness and deceit of all kinds. Americans approach me regularly to thank me for my work, and to tell me how grateful they are for my bravery and courage.”

The social media personality claimed that she also received praise from members of the Indian community in the US. “I also have received a flood of emails from Indian nationals expressing their thanks and confirming the scam. ‘Keep going!’ is the sentiment, and I plan to,” she told HT.com.

Her reaction to being called racist: While each of Gonzales’ videos has significant views, they also come with a wave of remarks accusing her of being racist and spreading negativity. Addressing her reactions to those comments, she said, “They don’t phase me one bit, in fact, if anything, they fuel me.”

She further accused Indian visa holders of performing more scams than others. She told HT.com, “I couldn’t care less what random people on the internet accuse me of. Statistics don’t lie. Indians, largely from Hyderabad, are gaming the visa system. If someone has a problem with that, they can take it up with the math, I guess.”

Does she earn money from her visa videos? When asked, Gonzales denied receiving any money, adding that she does the work as a service to her country.

“I investigate visa fraud for free, in my spare time, outside of the daily show I am paid to do. I do not receive the monetization from my YouTube channel. I consider it a service to my country.”

Sara Gonzales’ view on India: When asked if she had ever visited India or had any future plans to do so, her response was, “Absolutely not.”

Expressing her view on Indians, she told HT.com, “My views on ANY legal immigrant is that they should be prepared to assimilate to the American way of life, rather than bring third world values and ideals to this country. Learn English, don’t take this country for granted, don’t come here to leech off our resources and send remittances back to where you came from, don’t commit fraud or scam the system. Participate in the true American experience or don’t come.”

“If anyone is upset about the obvious fraud I’m uncovering, it says much more about them than it does about me.”

Sara Gonzales’ viral video on an Indian techie: The video that went viral showed her confronting an Indian techie about his H-1B visa status. She accused the man of illegally operating and owning a food truck while on a specialised work visa.

“I confronted an H-1B tech worker ILLEGALLY running a food truck business,” Gonzales wrote while sharing a video. The clip captured her walking up to the Golconda Xpress Indian Food Truck and confronting the techie named Naveen Tummala. She claimed his H-1B visa was sponsored by Flexera Global Inc. and accused him of working illegally on the food truck.

Tummala, who denied the accusations, said that the truck was owned by his wife. “I am off my duty. I cannot help my wife, or what? Do you think I am getting paid for it? I know my rules. I know my rights," Tummala said.