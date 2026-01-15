H-1B visa appointment delays leave many Indians stuck, sparks frustrations; ‘how are you planning…’

Visa appointment slots have become a source of worry for H-1B visa holders in India. Several applicants are reportedly facing massive delays as the State Department has started an expanded social media vetting as of December 15, 2025. An expanded social media vetting has led to visa appointment scheduling delays. Image for representational purposes. (X/@ianmiles)

The move has impacted H-1B and H-4 visa holders the most in India, and comes amid the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on immigration. It has gotten to a point where frustrations have spilled over as many have taken to social media to discuss the delays. One post from an Indian H-1B visa holder on Reddit has garnered a fair amount of attention with others describing their ordeals due to the visa appointment delays.

The post was made on a visa scheduling subreddit two days back. “Came to India for parental leave and I need to get visa stamped but never got an appointment. I keep looking and it's always saying no slots no slots,” the person remarked.

Also Read | Trump halts visa processing for 75 countries from next week; who all are affected? Full list here The individual added that they'd observed December and January slots had been moved to May, while appointments in February and later had not been moved as much. They continued “no one is seeing new appointment slots” and further claimed that ‘emergency appointment requests have already gone into March.’

Indian H-1B visa holder poses question amid delays Amid delays, the visa holder asked “If you're stuck here, how are you planning the rest of the year?”. The person added that they did not ‘want to be disappointed, just prepared’, amid reports of massive delays.

“Should I be hopeful for new bulk slots to open up for Feb / march? Or do we think it will go into later parts of the year?,” they also questioned.