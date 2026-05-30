H-1B woes: Visa holder gets no response after applying for over 1500 jobs; ‘Just go back’
An H-1B visa holder reveals his unsuccessful job search in data engineering, receiving no responses after 1,500 applications.
A Reddit post from a user who claimed to be an H-1B visa holder gained significant attention after he revealed that he had applied for more than 1,500 positions throughout the United States in recent months. The candidate, however, received no responses from any recruiters.
H-1B visa woes: Redditor shares ‘mentally exhausting’ experience
The Redditor shared his background, stating that he is not a recent graduate, but holds an H-1B visa and has been employed for over three years as a data engineer in Ohio. However, his current employer has chosen not to renew his H-1B application, prompting him to seek new job opportunities.
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"I have hands-on industry experience building pipelines, working with cloud technologies, ETL workflows, and production systems. Unfortunately, my current company, has decided not to renew H1B applications, which has forced me to actively search for new opportunities," the Redditor stated.
"What’s been mentally exhausting is the complete silence despite applying everywhere across the country. At this point, I genuinely don’t know whether it’s the market, my location, visa sponsorship concerns, or something else entirely," the Redditor wrote seeking assistance from the community.{{/usCountry}}
"What’s been mentally exhausting is the complete silence despite applying everywhere across the country. At this point, I genuinely don’t know whether it’s the market, my location, visa sponsorship concerns, or something else entirely," the Redditor wrote seeking assistance from the community.{{/usCountry}}
The post gained widespread attention for multiple reasons at a time when the Donald Trump administration has been implementing measures to combat H-1B and OPT fraud.{{/usCountry}}
The post gained widespread attention for multiple reasons at a time when the Donald Trump administration has been implementing measures to combat H-1B and OPT fraud.{{/usCountry}}
H-1B visa woes: Internet expresses shock, gives suggestion to go back home{{/usCountry}}
H-1B visa woes: Internet expresses shock, gives suggestion to go back home{{/usCountry}}
However, the majority of responses were filled with anger, urging him to return to his home country. The general sentiment conveyed was that possessing three years of experience is not advantageous, particularly in the field of data engineering. Many Redditors remarked that the circumstances are quite evident: a temporary worker holding a temporary visa is no longer required in the United States, and he ought to return home.
A group of commentators voiced their astonishment that H-1B visa holders, who are thought to possess advanced skills, are struggling to find employment in the country.
“Not even a single call - That means you are skills are worthless and no one is interested in your experience. You want job in data engg good luck with that with 1000s of candidates jobless in market. Better to pack up and go back home before you run out of savings,” one person remarked.
“Just go back if possible as h1 hiring is dead,” another said.
“Data ........... (fill this with whatever ) This domain is already saturated , it cannot take infinite people . 7 out of 10 MS students are coming from this background,” a third person stated.