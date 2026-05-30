H-1B woes: Visa holder gets no response after applying for over 1500 jobs; ‘Just go back’

A Reddit post from a user who claimed to be an H-1B visa holder gained significant attention after he revealed that he had applied for more than 1,500 positions throughout the United States in recent months. The candidate, however, received no responses from any recruiters.

H-1B visa woes: Redditor shares ‘mentally exhausting’ experience

A Reddit post from an H-1B visa holder seeking jobs in data engineering went viral, revealing his frustration after applying to over 1,500 positions with no replies.(X/@USAndIndia)

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The Redditor shared his background, stating that he is not a recent graduate, but holds an H-1B visa and has been employed for over three years as a data engineer in Ohio. However, his current employer has chosen not to renew his H-1B application, prompting him to seek new job opportunities.

Also Read: US visa row: Indian expert warns 3 types of people should refrain from entering US in 2026, ‘You are gambling with…’

"I have hands-on industry experience building pipelines, working with cloud technologies, ETL workflows, and production systems. Unfortunately, my current company, has decided not to renew H1B applications, which has forced me to actively search for new opportunities," the Redditor stated.

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{{^usCountry}} "What’s been mentally exhausting is the complete silence despite applying everywhere across the country. At this point, I genuinely don’t know whether it’s the market, my location, visa sponsorship concerns, or something else entirely," the Redditor wrote seeking assistance from the community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "What’s been mentally exhausting is the complete silence despite applying everywhere across the country. At this point, I genuinely don’t know whether it’s the market, my location, visa sponsorship concerns, or something else entirely," the Redditor wrote seeking assistance from the community. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post gained widespread attention for multiple reasons at a time when the Donald Trump administration has been implementing measures to combat H-1B and OPT fraud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post gained widespread attention for multiple reasons at a time when the Donald Trump administration has been implementing measures to combat H-1B and OPT fraud. {{/usCountry}}

A look at Redditor's post (Reddit)

{{^usCountry}} H-1B visa woes: Internet expresses shock, gives suggestion to go back home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} H-1B visa woes: Internet expresses shock, gives suggestion to go back home {{/usCountry}}

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However, the majority of responses were filled with anger, urging him to return to his home country. The general sentiment conveyed was that possessing three years of experience is not advantageous, particularly in the field of data engineering. Many Redditors remarked that the circumstances are quite evident: a temporary worker holding a temporary visa is no longer required in the United States, and he ought to return home.

A group of commentators voiced their astonishment that H-1B visa holders, who are thought to possess advanced skills, are struggling to find employment in the country.

“Not even a single call - That means you are skills are worthless and no one is interested in your experience. You want job in data engg good luck with that with 1000s of candidates jobless in market. Better to pack up and go back home before you run out of savings,” one person remarked.

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“Just go back if possible as h1 hiring is dead,” another said.

“Data ........... (fill this with whatever ) This domain is already saturated , it cannot take infinite people . 7 out of 10 MS students are coming from this background,” a third person stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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