US visa row: Indian expert warns 3 types of people should refrain from entering US in 2026, ‘You are gambling with…’

Amid US visa row, a career coach's LinkedIn post highlighted that relocating to the US will not resolve all issues, stressing that some people are in a more favorable position in India, and they need to recognize this rather than making an impulsive mid-career choice to move to the US. Anushk Sharma cautions against moving to the US for work without considering existing advantages in India. (AI generated image)

Anushk Sharma, Head of Growth at Open Venture, mentioned that a friend recently inquired whether he should pursue a Master's degree in the US. Sharma's response was 'No,' as the friend was earning ₹18 lakh in Bangalore. While the US is not without its merits, Sharma clarified that his advice was not based on the current circumstances in the US, but rather because the friend was already “winning a game most international students are still trying to enter.”

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Sharma reveals why should people refrain from coming to US Sharma emphasized that individuals should refrain from coming to the US for inappropriate reasons, as it may jeopardize their professional trajectory. In his message, he pointed out three categories of people who ought to avoid relocating to the US, and if they are contemplating such a move, they should think twice.

1. People currently earning between ₹15L and ₹20L in India within the fields of Computer Science, Information Technology, or Data Science.

“You already have what most international students fly across the world chasing. Your post-graduation salary here may not even match what you are leaving behind. You are not upgrading. You are gambling with a strong hand,” the advice said.

2. People entering the workforce with no skills

A degree from a US institution may not be sufficient if the applicant lacks the necessary skills. "Even Harvard, Stanford, and MIT students are not landing jobs without real skills right now. A US degree is a stamp, not a skill. Recruiters are hiring builders, not bystanders with brand-name transcripts," the post read.

3. People whose financial situation does not allow for relocation to the US

"A wrong loan today is a 10-year debt sentence tomorrow. Salaries are lower, job hunts are longer, and the OPT clock does not care about your family's EMIs. The US dream is real. But it is not a default. It is a calculated bet," Sharma wrote.