Indian man moves back after US layoff and visa stress: ‘Immigration system breaks you down’

After spending more than a decade building a life in the US, a 33-year-old Indian man says he is finally moving back home following a layoff, visa uncertainty and years of frustration with the American immigration system. The man described the US immigration system as emotionally exhausting. (Representational image/Pexels)

In a Reddit post titled “33M moving back to India for good after layoff. I am done”, the man wrote that he first moved to the US in 2015 on a student visa and spent years building a career there. “I worked hard, climbed the ladder, and won the H1B lottery on my last try,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old said that his company had initiated his PERM process last year, raising hopes of permanent residency. However, after waiting for 14 months, he was laid off and the process was abruptly terminated. “When I asked if they would keep the PERM going, they said no. Just like that, the future I tried to build here vanished,” he wrote.

The man further described the US immigration system as emotionally exhausting, particularly for Indian professionals facing decades-long green card backlogs under EB-2 and EB-3 categories. “The immigration system breaks you down,” he wrote, adding, “You waste three years just waiting to get into a line.”

He added that concerns over visa stamping delays, random RFEs and fear of being stranded outside the US had left him feeling trapped despite earning well professionally. “I started asking myself what the difference is between us and laborers in the Middle East whose bosses hold their passports. We cannot travel freely either,” he wrote.

“I made good money here, but the anxiety and stress ruined it. I wanted to see the world, but I stayed put because I was terrified of getting stuck outside the country. I refuse to switch to an F1 or B2 visa just to buy time. I am done living like this,” the user added.