Hamas victim Shani Louk’s dad says her horrific photo illustrates 'darkness' Israel is fighting against

Hamas victim Shani Louk’s father has said that the photograph of the terrorists parading her lifeless body illustrates the “darkness” Israel is fighting against. Nissim Louk made the remarks while appearing at a pro-Israel rally in Times Square on Monday, May 13. Shani Louk’s dad says her horrific photo illustrates 'darkness' Israel is fighting against (REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum)(REUTERS)

While visiting New York City, Nissim told New York Post that the before-and-after photos of 23-year-old Shani, his German Israeli daughter, signifies exactly what is at stake in the ongoing Hamas-Israel crisis.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

One photo shows Shani, a tattoo artist, dancing happily at the Nova music festival. Another shows her half-naked body in the back of one of Hamas’ pickup trucks.

“This picture is very important because this picture shows from one side, Shani — beautiful, amazing, bright light to the world, and from the other side you see these militants in the pickup with machine guns that bring trouble and pain to the world and nobody can mix these two pictures,” Nissim said.

“And whenever you don’t know who you are, you don’t know: ‘Am I the bad guy? Am I the good guy?’ You don’t know. Look at these pictures — and it immediately straightens everything out,” he continued.

“You see that Shani is the light and that Shani is part of the Jewish people. We are the light. The other part is darkness. They bring pain to the world and suffering and that’s what happened to her,” he added. “She died that day.”

When Nissim Louk defended decision to award photographer

Previously, Nissim had defended the decision to award the photographer who captured the horrific moment Hamas terrorists paraded his daughter’s body, saying it is “one of the most important photos in the last 50 years.”

“It’s good that the photo won the prize, this is one of the most important photos in the last 50 years,” Nissim told Israeli news outlet Ynet. “These are some of the photos that shape human memory, the Jew raising his hands, the paratroopers at the Western Wall, photos that symbolize an era.”

It was initially believed that Shani survived the attack by Hamas. However, her decapitated head was found several days after her abduction.