 Photo of woman's body being paraded by Hamas wins award, sparks outrage | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Photo of woman's body being paraded by Hamas wins award, sparks outrage

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 29, 2024 05:57 PM IST

News agency Associated Press (AP) won the award for the disturbing photo.

The photo of Hamas parading the body of a woman has won an award in the United States, sparking outrage on the internet.

Shani Louk was a tattoo artist and had visited Israel to participate in a music festival for peace near the Gaza border fence.
Shani Louk was a tattoo artist and had visited Israel to participate in a music festival for peace near the Gaza border fence.

News agency Associated Press (AP) won the award under the "Team Picture Story of the Year" category in the Pictures of the Year awards.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shani Louk, a German-Israeli citizen, who was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas, was found dead in October last year.

In a chilling video, verified by CNN, Louk was seen being displayed on a vehicle by armed militants in Gaza who are chanting "Allahu Akbar," an Arabic phrase meaning "God is Great."

Louk went missing while attending the Supernova music festival in southern Israel where Hamas attacked on October 7, killing over 1,400 people. Louk's mother later received information from the Israeli military that her daughter is dead.

According to the organisers of the award, the category in which the photo won the award “recognizes the collaborative effort of a photography staff covering a single topic or news story”.

Here are a few reactions on X:

“I am disgusted, shocked and enraged that this @AP image - of a murdered Shani Louk from October 7th was given picture of the year,” X user Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll wrote.

“My heart breaks for Shani Louk and her family,” another user wrote.

Around 250 people were abducted, and Hamas is believed to still be holding about 100 hostages.

The international community has been pushing for more aid to enter Gaza, frustrated with the growing humanitarian crisis and with Israel’s restrictions that have prevented more aid getting in by land.

A quarter of Gaza’s population is starving, the United Nations has warned, and the territory's Health Ministry says more than 31,314 Palestinians have been killed. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Photo of woman's body being paraded by Hamas wins award, sparks outrage
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On