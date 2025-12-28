Hammonton helicopter crash: What happened in New Jersey? Scary videos emerge

Hammonton helicopter crash update: Scary videos emerged from Hammonton, New Jersey, after two helicopters reportedly collided midair and crashed to the ground. Two helicopters crashed in Hammonton, New Jersey on Sunday(X)

As per a local alert page (Alertpage, Inc), the two choppers crashed at 100 Basin Road in Hammonton, prompting a major emergency response. One aircraft was reported fully engulfed in flames, while the second helicopter went down in a wooded area nearby.

The alert added that first responders are working to extricate at least one confirmed patient, and search crews are continuing to look for any additional occupants who may have been on board. Further details about the cause of the crash and the conditions of those involved have not yet been released.

As per reports, there are at least two patients. One black (dead) and one red tag (in cardiac arrest) are being transported via air. Officials are yet to confirm details.

The crash took place near Hammonton Municipal Airport. Scanner reports suggested that responders searched for more victims while setting up a landing zone, as authorities closed off White Horse Pike and Route 206. The FAA and NTSB have yet to comment, with investigations pending.

Videos from Hammonton

Another alert page noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter: “Law enforcement and emergency crews are responding to a serious incident in Hammonton, New Jersey, where two helicopters reportedly collided midair and crashed. Witnesses report flames at the crash site with thick smoke billowing from the ground. At this time, the cause of the collision remains unknown. Officials have not yet confirmed how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries. This is an active, developing situation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Where is Hammonton?

Hammonton is a town in Atlantic County, New Jersey, located in the southern part of the state. It sits roughly halfway between Philadelphia and Atlantic City along US Route 30 (the White Horse Pike) and is known as part of the South Jersey region.