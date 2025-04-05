'Hands Off' Protest on April 5: Weather today across major US cities amid nationwide demonstrations

As the "Hands Off!" protests are set to take place across more than 1,000 cities nationwide this Saturday, with an estimated 400,000 participants, opposition to the Trump administration is poised to intensify, as reported by The Hill. While organisers and protesters finalise their plans, many are also turning to the weather forecast, as the conditions on the day could impact the events. Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP)(AFP)

Here’s a look at the expected weather across major cities as participants prepare for the day ahead against what they describe as the “most brazen power grab."

Weather today across major cities amid the ‘Hands Off’ protest on April 5

The following suggests the weather forecast across major cities of the US on Saturday, April 5 when the Hands Off protest is scheduled to take place.

Washington DC

One of the major Hands Off protests is scheduled to take place in Washington DC. The weather for the day suggests lots of clouds with occasional raindrops over the weekend.

Boston

The overall weather in Boston will be cooler than usual and a brief shower or two can be expected in the morning followed by a light rain or drizzle in the afternoon, as reported by AccuWeather. The weather forecast for the day suggests it will rain over a few regions of Massachusetts. However, the protestors are determined to participate regardless of the cloudy weather. one protester Andre Phillips told CBS News, “Rain or shine I’ll be out there. The more people go out at the same time, the louder the voice.”

Rhode Island

The weather in Rhode Island will also remain cooler than usual with occasional rain and a cloudy atmosphere. As the night approaches thunderstorms and periods of rain can be expected in the region.

Connecticut

Rainy weather is expected to persist throughout Saturday in Massachusetts, accompanied by cool temperatures and overcast skies. Most areas are likely to receive between 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rainfall, primarily light and steady, though occasional brief downpours may occur.

New York City

Saturday in New York City will appear cooler than usual. Drizzles and occasional showers are expected in the area. It will be followed by periods of thunderstorms in the evening.

Chicago

The weather forecast suggests that the day will be breezy in Chicago, however, there will be considerable clouds in the sky.

Los Angeles

The sun will be up and shining bright in the Los Angeles sky as compared to the grey skies in other parts of the country.

Columbus

The weather forecast suggests that Columbus will experience heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms followed by a breezy morning. The thunderstorms could lead to flash floods damage to local property can be caused due to gusty winds.

Austin

Heavy thunderstorms can be expected right in the morning in Austin followed by a brief period of sun in the sky. Thunderstorms could lead to flooding or heavy downpour, as reported by AccuWeather.