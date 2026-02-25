Hank Johnson and Tom Suozzi 'caught sleeping' during Trump's SOTU speech; 'Way past their bedtime'
Reps. Hank Johnson (D-GA) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) appeared to “doze off” during Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
Reps. Hank Johnson (D-GA) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) appeared to “doze off” during Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, according to photos and video clips that circulated widely on social media.
The footage, which showed both lawmakers seated with their eyes closed at various points during the speech, quickly went viral and sparked a wave of online reactions.
One person wrote, "Hank Johnson was falling asleep. It's way past his bedtime!"
Another added, "Hank “Guam will capsize if we deploy Marines there” Johnson was catching some sleep."
A third user commented, "Lol.. Another Democrat sleeping on the job.. SOTU."
Another person wrote, "To be an elected official and you’re on TV sleeping at the SOTU like kid in high school, speaks volumes for what you think of those who elected you."
Another added, “Queens/LI Rep Tom Suozzi is thoroughly enjoying the State of the Union.”
