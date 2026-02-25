Hank Johnson and Tom Suozzi 'caught sleeping' during Trump's SOTU speech; 'Way past their bedtime'

Reps. Hank Johnson (D-GA) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) appeared to “doze off” during Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, according to photos and video clips that circulated widely on social media. Reps. Hank Johnson (D-GA) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) appeared to “doze off” during Donald Trump’s SOTU address. (X)

The footage, which showed both lawmakers seated with their eyes closed at various points during the speech, quickly went viral and sparked a wave of online reactions.

One person wrote, "Hank Johnson was falling asleep. It's way past his bedtime!"

Another added, "Hank “Guam will capsize if we deploy Marines there” Johnson was catching some sleep."

A third user commented, "Lol.. Another Democrat sleeping on the job.. SOTU."