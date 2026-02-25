Al Green kicked out of Trump's SOTU speech: What was written in his poster?

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was escorted out of Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday after he raised a white poster that read, "Black people aren’t apes.”

As the president entered the chamber, Steve Scalise appeared to swipe at the sign. Several Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Pat Fallon of Texas and John McGuire of Virginia, attempted to block the poster from cameras.

Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas was seen attempting to convince Green to lower the sign. GOP Sens. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Roger Marshall also stepped in front of it shortly before Green was escorted out of the chamber.

The sign appeared to reference a video the president had reposted on Truth Social that depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

The White House later removed the video, and Trump said it had been posted by a staff member.

Social media reactions The incident quickly sparked debate on social media, with users expressing sharply divided views.

One person wrote on X, "I sure didn’t have Al Green holding up a sign that says Black people aren’t apes on my bingo card did you?"

Another added, "Every decent human should be doing this. Good for Al Green. Finally a man with a spine."

A third person commented, "Rep. Al Green was removed for using his right of freedom of speech to hold a sign?!"

Another wrote, "Al Green is trying his usual shenanigans. Already had one sign ripped out of his hands but looks like he brought backups."

This is not the first time Green has been removed during a Trump address. Last year, he was escorted out after protesting during the president’s speech to a joint session of Congress. The Texas Democrat was ejected at the direction of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had repeatedly warned him to stop interrupting the president.