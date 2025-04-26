Hannah Dugan's arrest brings up judicial vs administrative warrant debate - Key differences

The arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan has sparked a judicial vs administrative warrant debate on social media, raising questions about the ICE, FBI, and judicial authority in the process. The 65-year-old has was charged with obstruction and concealing an individual on Friday after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in her courtroom. Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and charged on Friday(AP)

According to a criminal complaint, ICE agents arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse with an administrative warrant to arrest Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican national facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Dugan, informed of the agents’ presence, reportedly became ‘visibly angry’ and questioned whether they had a judicial warrant.

When an agent confirmed they held only an administrative warrant, Dugan directed them to the chief judge’s office. She then allegedly escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through a non-public jury door, allowing him to exit the courthouse. Agents apprehended Flores-Ruiz after a brief foot chase.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Dugan’s arrest on X, accusing her of “intentionally misdirecting” agents, a move he claimed endangered public safety. Dugan faces up to six years in prison if convicted. Her attorney, Steven Biskupic, defended her actions, stating, “Judge Dugan has committed herself to the rule of law and due process. She will defend herself vigorously and looks forward to being exonerated.”

Why are we discussing administrative and judicial warrants?

The core of the controversy lies in the distinction between judicial and administrative warrants. A judicial warrant is issued by a neutral judge or magistrate, backed by probable cause, and authorizes arrests, searches, or seizures, including in private spaces like homes or non-public courthouse areas. It must specify the person or place targeted and be signed by a judge.

An administrative warrant, used by ICE, is issued by a federal agency like the Department of Homeland Security and signed by an immigration officer, not a judge. It does not grant authority to enter private spaces without consent and is primarily for immigration violations, not criminal acts.

Darryl Morin of Forward Latino told the Milwaukee Journal: “Administrative warrants lack the constitutional rigor of judicial warrants. They don’t allow entry into private spaces without permission.”

One social media user claimed that ‘Dugan was managing her courtroom, ensuring proper paperwork. Administrative warrants aren’t enough for arrests in non-public areas’.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, however, argued that Judge Dugan’s actions obstructed justice. “She helped a criminal defendant evade arrest, putting officers at risk,” Bondi said on ABC News.

In 2019, Massachusetts Judge Shelley Joseph faced similar charges for allegedly aiding an undocumented immigrant’s escape, though charges were dropped in 2022. The arrest of former New Mexico Judge Joel Cano on April 24, 2025, for tampering with evidence in a gang-related case further highlights tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary.