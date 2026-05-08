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Hantavirus cruise ship outbreak: Andes strain not worrying experts amid fears of COVID-like lockdown

A hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship has resulted in three deaths and several illnesses.

Published on: May 08, 2026 01:45 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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A deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius has triggered comparisons to the COVID-19 pandemic after at least three passengers died and multiple others fell ill.

A test tube labelled "Hantavirus positive" is held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

According to the World Health Organization, at least eight suspected or confirmed cases of hantavirus have been identified among the nearly 150 people onboard.

The ship had been stranded off the coast of Cabo Verde while officials searched for a port willing to accept the vessel. It is now heading toward the Canary Islands, where authorities plan to conduct a full outbreak investigation and decontamination process.

Several infected passengers have already been medically evacuated, including one critically ill patient being treated in South Africa, where laboratory testing first confirmed the outbreak.

What is the Andes strain of hantavirus?

Health officials believe the outbreak involves the rare Andes strain of hantavirus, which is primarily found in South America, particularly Argentina and Chile.

Despite growing online concern, infectious disease experts say the outbreak is highly unlikely to trigger a COVID-style pandemic or global lockdowns.

“This is not a COVID situation,” Kari Moore Debbink told Today.com.

“I don’t think people need to be terrified that this is all of a sudden going to start a pandemic,” she added, saying she would be “absolutely shocked” if that happened.

Also Read: ‘Very limited experience…’: Experts provide key update after 3 evacuated from hantavirus-hit ship

Experts stress that the Andes strain spreads far less efficiently than SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Mara Jana Broadhurst explained that documented human-to-human transmission involving the Andes strain has historically been limited to close household contacts or healthcare workers.

The WHO currently assesses the global public health risk from the outbreak as “low.”

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the threat to the American public remains “extremely low.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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