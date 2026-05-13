Hantavirus update: Illinois officials explain risks after tests in Winnebago; what we know so far

A possible case of Hantavirus in Illinois' Winnebago County has sparked panic across the US. Amid that, the Illinois Department of Public Health has issued an update providing details on the case and explaining the potential risks.

The cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, leaves the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain.(REUTERS)

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The IDPH issued an update on Tuesday in which they said that one person is being tested for possible Hantavirus in Winnebago County. However, the case is yet to be confirmed as Hantavirus, and the test results could take up to 10 days to be completed.

IDPH stressed that the possible infection in the Illinois resident was not linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship, from where the virus first spread. The update noted that the resident contacted the virus "while cleaning a home where rodent droppings were present."

IDHP Explains Risk Of Contagion

IDHP noted that not only is the Hantavirus that the Illinois resident contracted not linked to the MV Hondius case, but it constitutes an entirely different strain of the virus.

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{{^usCountry}} "The North American strain of the Hantavirus, which the individual is believed to have potentially acquired, is not spread from person to person," the statement read. "This is different from the Andes strain associated with the MV Hondius." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The North American strain of the Hantavirus, which the individual is believed to have potentially acquired, is not spread from person to person," the statement read. "This is different from the Andes strain associated with the MV Hondius." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Allaying any fears that Illinois residents may have, the update noted that the risk of contracting the virus "remains very low." What To Know About Resident With Potential Infection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allaying any fears that Illinois residents may have, the update noted that the risk of contracting the virus "remains very low." What To Know About Resident With Potential Infection {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the update also provided details on the current condition of the resident believed to have contracted Hantavirus. It said that the individual has not travelled internationally recently and is also not seriously ill. There are some mild symptoms, but they do not require hospitalization. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the update also provided details on the current condition of the resident believed to have contracted Hantavirus. It said that the individual has not travelled internationally recently and is also not seriously ill. There are some mild symptoms, but they do not require hospitalization. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Who was Leo Schilperoord? 5 things to know about Hantavirus 'Patient Zero' in cruise ship outbreak

MV Hondius Hantavirus: What To Know

As of now, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 11 cases of Hantavirus across the world linked to the cruise ship. The latest tally came after Spain's health ministry confirmed one case linked to a passenger evacuated from the cruise ship. The person is currently quarantined.

“These numbers have changed little over the past week thanks to the governments of multiple countries and partners,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

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As of now, there are 11, nine confirmed cases and two suspected, all linked to the Andes strain connected with the MV Hondius cruise ship. Of them, three people have died. The ship was carrying around 150-170 passengers and crew, of whom 13 tested positive and were quarantined in Spain.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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