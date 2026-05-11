US national tests positive for Hantavirus, another shows mild symptoms after leaving cruise ship

One of the 17 Americans who were evacuated from the cruise ship amid the hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the illness, while another individual is exhibiting 'mild symptoms,' confirmed the Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday night. A confirmed hantavirus case has emerged among 17 Americans evacuated from a cruise ship, with another person showing mild symptoms. (REUTERS)

Although at least six Americans are currently being monitored for the disease associated with the cruise, this marks the first confirmed case of hantavirus among those evacuated this weekend from the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius.

First confirmed Hantavirus case among Americans evacuated from MV Hondius All US citizens, along with one British national residing in the US, are being transported back to the United States, and the two passengers displaying symptoms are being transported in the biocontainment units of the aircraft, as per HHS.

Also Read: Who was Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr? Remains of US soldier who fell off cliff in Morocco found in ocean

The second symptomatic passenger has not yet been confirmed to have the virus. The aircraft was scheduled to arrive in Omaha, Nebraska, early on Monday.

“One passenger currently has mild symptoms and another passenger tested mildly PCR positive for the Andes virus,” they stated.

The Americans will initially be taken to the University of Nebraska, which possesses a federally funded quarantine facility, to evaluate whether they have had close contact with any symptomatic individuals and to determine their risk levels for transmitting the virus.