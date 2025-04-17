Harvard may lose foreign student enrollment? Trump administration explains why

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that Harvard University will lose its ability to enroll foreign students if it does not comply with the Trump administration's demands to share information about certain visa holders. Students walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

This marks the latest escalation by the government against the institution.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also announced the termination of two DHS grants, totaling over $2.7 million to Harvard.

Noem said that she sent a letter to Harvard demanding records of what she described as the “illegal and violent activities” of the university's foreign student visa holders by April 30.

“And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students,” Noem said in a statement.

A Harvard spokesperson confirmed that the university was aware of Noem's letter “regarding grant cancellations and scrutiny of foreign student visas.”

The spokesperson reiterated the university's stance, saying it would “not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights” while committing to comply with the law.

President Donald Trump's administration has warned universities of potential federal funding cuts due to pro-Palestinian campus protests against Israel’s military assault on Gaza following the October 2023 Hamas attack.

Trump calls Gaza protesters antisemitic

Donald Trump has portrayed the protesters as threats to foreign policy, accusing them of being antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas. Protesters, including several Jewish groups, argue that the Trump administration is misrepresenting their support for Palestinian rights and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza as extremism and antisemitism.

The administration has also moved to deport some foreign demonstrators and has revoked hundreds of visas across the country.

“With a $53.2 billion endowment, Harvard can fund its own chaos — DHS won’t,” said Kristi Noem, alleging that an “anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology” exists at the university.

Harvard has responded by stating it remains committed to tackling antisemitism and all forms of prejudice on campus, while upholding academic freedom and the right to protest.

With Reuters inputs