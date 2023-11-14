Harvard on the edge, set to lose support from over 1700 Jewish alumni as calls for ‘Intifada’ grow louder

Harvard University is on the back foot as chants of ‘Intifada’ have only grown louder on its campus. The management has been facing criticism from alumni for failing to address and clampdown on antisemitism. Now an open letter from the Harvard College Jewish Alumni Association (HCJAA) has called out the school on the carpet for remaining silent following more than 30 student groups calling the Oct. 7 attacks and murder of over 1,000 Israeli citizens “justified.” Demonstrators take their "Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza" out of Harvard University and onto the streets of Harvard Square, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Jewish Alumni Association open letter to Harvard management

“We stand shoulder to shoulder, indivisibly united, in our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Jewish students on campus and to championing a democratic and pluralist university culture that has no tolerance for hateful and violent discourse,” the letter states.

The letter then blasts the Hamas support letter written by 30 Harvard student groups after the October 7 attacks on Israel, "This deluded romanticization of violence has been matched by calls for more violence and the obliteration of the state of Israel “by any means necessary.”

The letter seeks to differentiate between rights for Palestinians and “crude language of “resistance” to justify the grotesque bullying and intimidation of Jewish students on campus and to exalt ideologies of violence and brutality that run counter to the idea of democracy itself.”

The letter has called on the University to meet its commitment to protecting all its students. It end puts forward its ‘requests’ on behalf of the Harvard Jewish Alumni Association.

Schedule an in-person meeting with alumni leadership and implement an immediate plan to reduce hate speech and limit the disruptiveness of rallies. Adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism at the University. Establish a commission to explore the causes of antisemitism on campus, examining university curriculum, DEI framework, faculty training, and certain events for potential biases against Jewish people and Israel.

Formally recognize the Harvard Jewish Alumni Association as an official University Special Interest Group (SIG). Promote a pluralistic campus culture that encourages good faith debate, critical thinking, and moral reasoning, avoiding violent discourse, to prepare students for future leadership roles.

The letter concludes with, “With broad support from the greater alumni community, we will advocate for the liberal values that this University is supposed to champion, for the protection of students against antisemitic abuse, through all the civil approaches at our disposal.”

Calls for ‘intifada’ in Harvard

The open letter comes on the back of fresh calls for ‘intifada’ on the Harvard campus.

What is Intifada?

The term "intifada" refers to a Palestinian uprising against Israeli rule in the occupied territories. The word, which translates to "shaking off" in Arabic, symbolizes a collective movement of resistance and protest. There have been two significant intifadas in recent history.

The First Intifada, which began in 1987, was characterized by widespread civil disobedience, including demonstrations, boycotts, and clashes with Israeli security forces, largely involving Palestinian youths throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.

The Second Intifada, starting in 2000, was more violent, with suicide bombings and armed attacks against Israeli targets. These uprisings were rooted in longstanding grievances over Israeli occupation, settlement expansion, and the desire for Palestinian self-determination, leading to profound political, social, and humanitarian consequences in the region.

