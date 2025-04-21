Harvard Square shooting: Shots fired at MBTA station, shelter in place issued

Police confirmed that shots were fired at the Harvard Square MBTA station on Sunday, and a shelter-in-place was issued. Harvard University sent an emergency alert to students and staff members, saying that authorities are searching for the suspect. Shots were fired at Harvard Square MBTA station on Sunday(Unsplash)

“Shelter in place. Please enter the nearest building and stay there until all clear is given,” an initial alert said. Around 3:20 PM local time, Harvard sent out a second alert, saying, "The search has concluded. The shelter in place has lifted."

The gunfire on Easter Sunday was reported at the Red Line T station. Calls first came in at 2:14 PM local time. No injuries have been reported yet.

The suspect has been described as a man wearing a gray hoodie and a ski mask. The MBTA reported delays on the Red Line due to ‘police activity’ at Harvard.

“Red Line Update: Delays of about 25 minutes due to police activity at Harvard. Service is standing by,” the agency said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Red Line Update: Shuttle buses are replacing service between Central and Alewife due to police activity at Harvard. Passengers should expect delays as shuttles are being dispatched,” it further added.

Cambridge Day cited scanner reports to add that three men may have been involved in an argument before shots were fired. The train that was pulling out was returned to Harvard Station. A witness reported seeing the suspect flee on JFK Street toward Memorial Drive.

“Someone said earlier this week that we could end up here, and I am without words. This is horrific. There are no details atm, but this is simply terrible,” one local said on X.

“I’m in Harvard Square about to get the T to Boston when the Police came running down the stairs and told people to get out. There were shell casings everywhere like there was some type of of Shootout. It’s pretty Scary,” another one added.