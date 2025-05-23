Harvard's SEVP revoked: How many international students are at the university

The Harvard University vs Donald Trump back-and-forth took a massive turn on Thursday when the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem informed the college that the administration is revoking its Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification. The SEVP enables universities, like Harvard, to enroll international students. Trump admin revoked Harvard's SEVP certification on Thursday(AFP)

"This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," Noem said. "It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments."

In response, Harvard said the government's action is ‘unlawful’.

“We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably, the university.”

Harvard University has long been a global hub for international students, with their numbers and proportion of total enrollment steadily rising over nearly two decades.

Here are number of international students at Harvard (annual data)

2006–07 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 3,941

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 19.6%

2007–08 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 3,961

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 19.8%

2008–09 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 4,025

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 19.8%

2009–10 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 4,201

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 19.9%

2010–11 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 4,207

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 19.7%

2011–12 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 4,347

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 20.6%

2012–13 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 4,531

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 21.3%

2013–14 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 4,633

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 21.8%

2014–15 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 4,822

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 22.5%

2015–16 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 4,961

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 22.7%

2016–17 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 5,245

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 23.4%

2017–18 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 5,483

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 23.9%

2018–19 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 5,542

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 23.8%

2019–20 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 5,718

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 24.1%

2020–21 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 5,359

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 24.1%

2021–22 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 5,473

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 25.8%

2022–23 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 6,527

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 25.8%

2023–24 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 6,713

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 26.8%

2024–25 Academic Year

Number of International Students: 6,793

Percentage of Total Enrollment: 27.2%