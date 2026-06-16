Social media reports have claimed that Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is seeking to legally remove “Kirk” from her last name. The post was shared by the X account Hoops Crave.

Has Erika Kirk filed to legally remove ‘Kirk’ from her last name? Here's the truth (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

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“Erika Kirk has filed to legally remove ‘Kirk’ from her last name,” Hoops Crave wrote.

The rumor was amplified by several accounts on X, and then spread across other social media platforms.

Is the claim true?

The claim is false. No major media outlets have reported this to be true.

A fact-check by Grok says, “No, this is not real. No credible news, court records, or official sources show Erika Kirk filing to legally remove “Kirk” from her name. She is still publicly identified as Erika Kirk (widow of Charlie Kirk, who passed in 2025) in recent references including board appointments. The claim is an unverified social media rumor. The attached photos are just portraits of her and Charlie — no documents.”

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{{^usCountry}} Erika, who was Erika Frantzve before her marriage to Charlie, still goes by MrsErikaKirk on X and Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erika, who was Erika Frantzve before her marriage to Charlie, still goes by MrsErikaKirk on X and Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Erika was appointed as the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA days after Charlie was shot dead in Utah. The organization said that Charlie had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in case he died, according to The Guardian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erika was appointed as the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA days after Charlie was shot dead in Utah. The organization said that Charlie had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in case he died, according to The Guardian. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In Ecclesiastes, King Solomon wrote that mankind is to be tested by God. Today we are facing such a test, yet we also know that God has prepared us with everything we need to overcome this ordeal,” Turning Point USA said in a statement at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In Ecclesiastes, King Solomon wrote that mankind is to be tested by God. Today we are facing such a test, yet we also know that God has prepared us with everything we need to overcome this ordeal,” Turning Point USA said in a statement at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA,” it added.

Read More | What did Erika Kirk mean by ‘blueberry budget’? Charlie Kirk's wife's ‘work trip with Jesus’ phrase explained

The statement further said, “All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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