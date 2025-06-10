A video surfacing on social media allegedly shows Donald Trump announcing a ban on the production of Tesla vehicles in the country amid his feud with Elon Musk. The US President is heard saying in the viral video, “Today, I am here to announce that I will be banning the production of all Teslas in the United States of America, effective immediately. As everyone knows, Elon stabbed me in the back a couple days ago and went crazy on his platform X, lying about my involvement in the Epstein files…Nobody likes Teslas anyways, unless you’re a nerd, they catch fire and break down easily…” Has Trump banned Tesla in US amid feud with Elon Musk? Fact-checking viral video(AP)

Trump said in the video that Teslas are"junk cars" that only "nerds" like. He added that he only bought one "to show my support for Elon,” calling the X owner a “snake” who he would not allow to make “money in this country while I'm the president."

The video was widely shared on X and other social media platforms with the claim that Trump has banned Tesla production in the US.

Truth behind the viral video

No credible sources confirm a ban on the production of Teslas. According to various fact-checking outlets, including Factly and Newschecker, the video was manipulated using AI tools. A community note under the above video says, “Misinformation! This video is AI-generated. Nothing to do with reality.”

Factly also found the original video, uploaded on the YouTube channel of ABC 10 News on 31 May, 2025, titled ‘Trump Honors Elon Musk in Final Day at White House | Full Video’. The video description reads, “President Donald Trump bid farewell to Elon Musk in the Oval Office, recognizing his impact as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk, known for his leadership at Tesla, SpaceX, and X, was credited with reforming bureaucracy and cutting billions in federal spending. Though controversial, Musk’s tenure is considered one of the most sweeping government reform efforts in modern U.S. history.”

However, in the entire video, nowhere did Trump announce a ban on Tesla. The transcript of the press conference did not reveal any reference to a ban either. The truth is, the video was manipulated using AI, and no such ban has really been announced.