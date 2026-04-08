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Have Democrats filed impeachment articles against Trump over Iran war? Everything you need to know

Democrats have filed impeachment articles against Trump over the Iran war with polls showing majority public support for removal.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 10:28 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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The push to remove President Donald Trump from office has gained attention again, mainly because of his military actions in Iran. Connecticut Democrat John Larson recently said he has filed impeachment articles against Trump during the ongoing conflict.

Democrats have renewed efforts to impeach Donald Trump as the Iran war fuels political and public pressure.(REUTERS File)

He joins Texas Democrat Al Green who has been one of the most active voices calling for Trump’s removal. Green had already tried twice last year to force impeachment votes but both attempts failed.

In a statement, Larson said:

"Donald Trump has blown past every requirement to be removed from office. And it's getting worse. His illegal war in Iran is not only driving up prices for American families—it has cost American lives. He's becoming more unstable by the day. His profane and sacrilegious Easter Sunday and subsequent threats, including 'a whole civilization will die' and 'open the Strait…or you'll be living in hell' not only foreshadow war crimes, but put our security at risk."

Trump, however, has rejected the effort. Speaking at a rally, he said:

John Bonifaz, president of Free Speech for People, called the result "an unprecedented result this early in a presidential term" during an April 6 press conference. The poll was carried out by veteran pollster Celinda Lake’s firm and included 790 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.9 percent.

Prediction markets are also reflecting growing unease. Kalshi, a major prediction market also puts the probability of Trump being impeached and removed before the end of his term at 27.5 percent. Meanwhile, the odds of the 25th Amendment being invoked against him climbed to 33.2 percent on Tuesday, both figures representing record highs since Trump was re-elected in November 2024. The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare the president unable to fulfill his duties which would transfer executive power to the vice president.

The Iran war appears to have affected Trump’s popularity. His approval rating dropped to 39 percent in early April, which is the lowest of his second term. This is down from 42 percent before the war began while 53 percent of people disapprove of him.

Also Read: MTG rips Trump for ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ warning to Iran: ‘This is evil and madness’

Why removal remains unlikely for now

Even though public pressure is growing, still removing Donald Trump from office is very difficult. To pass impeachment in the House, a simple majority is needed but Democrats do not have enough votes right now. In the Senate, a two-thirds majority is required to convict and Republicans control the chamber. At the moment, there are no clear votes for removal from either side.

However, according to Newsweek, Republicans have only a small lead in the House, with a 218-to-214 majority and three vacant seats. The Cook Political Report says 18 Republicans are in competitive races, including 14 in true toss-up seats.

This means Democrats only need to win a few more seats to take control of the House in 2026. So, even if impeachment does not succeed now, the issue could still create pressure on Republican lawmakers in close races ahead of the midterm elections.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news united states donald trump us administration democrats trump impeachment
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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