Did Elon Musk, Katie Miller quit DOGE? ‘Thank you’ note sparks speculation

Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that his tenure as a Special Government Employee is coming to an end. The tech billionaire, who was leads the Department of Government Efficiency, further thanked President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, CNN cited sources to report that top adviser and spokesperson for DOGE, Katie Miller, has left her position and is now working with Musk. Katie Miller and Elon Musk have reportedly left DOGE(Bloomberg)

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” Musk wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

While Musk did not declare whether he has left DOGE, Miller confirmed that he is focusing more on his companies. She quoted the Tesla CEO saying: “DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism.”

According to the screenshot shared by Miller, Musk said that he wants to shift his focus to 'running his companies, adding that he believes he's built up a system that can survive longer-term'.

Musk's time as DOGE head witnessed several major cuts to the federal workforce as part of the Trump administration’s cost-cutting efforts.

CNN reporter that Miller is working ‘full time’ for Musk. A source told the media outlet that she has been helping arrange the billionaire's interviews that are unrelated to his role in the government. She, too, was a ‘Special Government Employee’.

Katie Miller is married to Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. She has not issued a statement about her leaving DOGE.

A White House official told Reuters that Musk is leaving the administration and his ‘offboarding’ will begin tonight. This comes after the 53-year-old criticized Trump's spending bill, saying her was ‘disappointed’.

While speaking to CBS, Musk described it as a ‘massive spending bill’ that increases the federal deficit and ‘undermines the work’ of his Department of Government Efficiency.

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful,” Musk said. “But I don’t know if it could be both. I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it,” he added.

It is unclear if Musk's leaving DOGE is related to his criticism of Trump's bill.