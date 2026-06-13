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Haywood Mall shooting update: What's happening in Greenville, SC? Active shooter reports spark panic
A shooting at Haywood Mall on Saturday left at least one person injured.
Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 11:34 pm IST
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The Greenville Police Department verified that at least one victim had been found after officers were dispatched to the mall in response to a suspected gunshot.
According to WYFF, cops are assisting the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in clearing the mall at this moment.Unverified reports of an active shooter began circulating online and around the mall. Authorities have not publicly confirmed that it is an active shooter scene.
Details remain limited at this time.
(This is a developing story)
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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