Heartbroken American dad found daughter's body in Hamas attack, tracked her phone and Apple watch to find assault spot

A father’s worst nightmare came true when he discovered his daughter’s lifeless body in a car riddled with bullets after a terrorist attack in Israel.

Danielle Waldman withe her boyfriend of six years, Noam(Eyal Waldman/Facebook)

Eyal Waldman, the founder of Mellanox which supplies computer network products, and a successful tech entrepreneur, had hoped that his 24-year-old daughter, Danielle Waldman, was still alive after Hamas militants stormed a music festival and killed hundreds of people on Saturday.

He used the tracking features on her phone and Apple Watch to locate her, but what he found was a horrific scene of violence.

“I have seen exactly how she was murdered from two directions by at least three to five people that had attacked it,” he told CNN.

“From the shells that we have found, there were at least three guns that were shooting at the car.”

Danielle, who was born in Palo Alto, California, had attended the Nova Festival in southern Israel with her boyfriend of six years, Noam Shai. They were among some 260 victims who died in the massacre.

Waldman said his daughter and her boyfriend, along with two or three other young people, had tried to escape the chaos by getting into a white Toyota hatchback. But they were trapped by the terrorists and shot with AK assault rifles.

“They have done nothing to hurt anyone,” he said of the victims.

Danielle had recently moved into a new apartment with Noam and their dog. She had served in the Israeli military, where she met and fell in love with Noam.

Her father recalled their last conversation, in which she revealed that she wanted to marry Noam.

“Each and every one that met her has loved her,” Waldman quoted to CNN.

“She’s done nothing wrong and nothing bad to anyone.”

Instead of celebrating their wedding, Danielle and Noam were buried next to each other on Thursday.

