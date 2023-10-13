Israeli student at Columbia University ‘beaten’ during argument involving Israel-Hamas conflict

A 24-year-old Israeli man studying at Columbia University was beaten on Wednesday. The victim suffered minor injuries, including a laceration to his hand. He is a student at Columbia’s School of General Studies. Columbia University(columbia.edu)

According to the university’s student newspaper, the Columbia Daily Spectator, the victim alleged that he tried to stop a 19-year-old woman from tearing down flyers with names and pictures of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. The man got involved in a heated argument with the woman, over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The argument took a turn for the worse and the woman beat the 24-year-old man with a wooden stick.

NYPD informed that the incident happened outside Butler Library in the Columbia University campus. The suspect, Maxwell Friedman has been arrested and charged with assault.

“This is because me being an Israeli these days. Not me because being myself. It is because me being an Israeli who is under a certain kind of threat,” said the Israeli student after being beaten.

“We were all kind of shocked that this stuff can happen on our own campus, which should be a safe haven. We don’t know how to handle the situation, let alone that our families and friends are going through the worst nightmare, and we are mentally in the same ship with them. And, now, we have to handle the situation that campus is not a safe place for us anymore,” he added.

ALSO READ| Bill Ackman demands names of Harvard students who supported Hamas be made public

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces have launched a major offensive against Hamas and its terror network in the Gaza strip. They are bombing and destroying the arms storage units, financial centres, terror headquarters, terrorists' residences in the ongoing operation. As per reports, IDF has killed 1200 Palestinians thus far. In the hard hitting military offensive, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced from their homes. Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Israel has also stopped supplies of food, fuel, electricity, and medicine to Gaza.

The military operation by Israel comes in the aftermath of the terrorist attack by Hamas who slaughtered innocent Israeli citizens including women and children. The terrorists beheaded babies, abducted and raped women and took people hostage by unleashing an unparalled phase of destruction and violence.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!