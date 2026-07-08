Fans of Savannah Guthrie were furious after a clip from the Today show showed her reporting on the case of a missing elderly man who has been found. Netizens circulated the clip online, calling the show’s move to make her report on missing person cases while her mother remains missing “heartless.”

Savannah Guthrie fans fume as Today show makes her report on missing elderly person case (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

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Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s mother, has been missing for more than four months. No suspect has been identified in her disappearance yet.

An X user shared a screenshot of the TikTok clip that Today had shared of Savannah reporting on a 70-year-old man who was rescued after going missing for a week, and wrote, “Now why would they make her report on this story?!?”

“Like they’re sick and twisted,” one user commented, while another said, “Bosses really out here assigning 'missing elderly' stories like it's not your own mom missing. Heartless.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Cajun Navy VP opens up about PCSD's refusal to accept help, ‘They just decided…’

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{{^usCountry}} “At this point the today show is using her trauma and her family’s tragedy for views and you can’t tell me otherwise because otherwise they wouldn’t have done this,” wrote a user, while another said, “Omg. That’s terrible.” Latest update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At this point the today show is using her trauma and her family’s tragedy for views and you can’t tell me otherwise because otherwise they wouldn’t have done this,” wrote a user, while another said, “Omg. That’s terrible.” Latest update {{/usCountry}}

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The FBI’s Phoenix branch recently said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement said.

"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case,” it added.

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Recently, a man from Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to sending a fake ransom note to Nancy’s family. In his plea. 42-year-old Derrick Callella admitted that he called and sent text messages to Nancy’s family on February 4 about a bitcoin transfer, per Rolling Stone. He also admitted that he intended to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the disappearance, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

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