Hegseth gives chilling reply amid report of 'kill them all' order during first Caribbean boat strike: 'Just begun to…'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued a chilling one-liner after a Washington Post report claimed he'd given a directive for everyone to be killed during the first Caribbean boat strike. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly issued an order to 'kill everyone' during the first US boat strike in the Caribbean. (REUTERS)

Hegseth, on X, said “We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists.”

As per the report, Hegseth gave the verbal order to ‘kill everybody’, people in the know said. The attack had taken place on September 2 and marked the start of President Donald Trump's war against suspected drug traffickers.

The report further made mention that the Special Operations commander who was overseeing the attack then ordered a second strike on the boat, carrying 11, to comply with Hegseth's order. Two people were blown apart in the water as a result.

Since then, the US has struck multiple other boats, and the impact of these actions could be seen in Venezuela.

Impact of US strikes on boats

After the bombings, local authorities have stepped up surveillance in Venezuela's remote northeastern state of Sucre, as per Reuters. Thus far, over 80 people have been killed as President Donald Trump has declared a war on drugs, the agency further noted. The Trump administration has said that these strikes have damaged the operation of drug cartels, including groups that it said are led by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. For his part, Maduro has denied these allegations.

Now, the Trump administration is also reportedly planning a new phase of Venezuela-related operations. Reuters reported two US officials say covert operations would likely be part of the new action against Maduro. Two officials also told the news agency that options under consideration include overthrowing the Venezuelan leader.

The US already has an aircraft carrier strike group, besides Navy warships and a stealth aircraft to the region. While they maintain that curbing trafficking is the goal, there have been worries in Caracas that a regime change might on the cards.

(With Reuters inputs)