Hinesville GA Wawa shooting update: Shots reportedly fired at Veterans Parkway; scary videos Georgia man injured

A shooting reportedly took place at the Wawa on 721 Veterans Parkway, Hinesville, in Georgia, on Friday. As per reports, a man was wounded in the shooting, though the Hinesville Police Department is yet to officially confirm the incident.

A shooting was reported at the Wawa in Hinesville, Georgia. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Reports from local news outlets indicated that the Liberty County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call about the shooting at the convenience store. A local news outlet reported that the person had been shot in the neck and emergency crews responding to the scene found the victim with a ‘serious gunshot wound’.

“A medical helicopter was requested, and the victim was flown to Savannah for treatment. The person believed to be involved in the shooting remained on scene and was detained by Hinesville Police,” the report further added. However, there's no update on the reported shooting from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office yet either.

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{{^usCountry}} Another local outlet reported the cops are ‘investigating an aggravated assault incident involving a shooting.’ The report added “Officers are actively processing the scene, and portions of the area may remain restricted while investigators work. The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to allow emergency personnel and investigators to safely conduct their work.” A photo from the scene of the shooting was shared as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another local outlet reported the cops are ‘investigating an aggravated assault incident involving a shooting.’ The report added “Officers are actively processing the scene, and portions of the area may remain restricted while investigators work. The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to allow emergency personnel and investigators to safely conduct their work.” A photo from the scene of the shooting was shared as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, another local page noted “Shooting just happened at the Wawa when is the mayor or Chief of police going to address the increase of crime in hinesville ga”.

One more person shared an alleged photo showing police presence and a helicopter at the scene of the reported shooting.

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“Prayers for the situation in Hinesville GA. Just heard that a guy was shot 6 times in the chest due to a fight for the free air pump at the Wawa,” the person wrote, though this information has not been verified by any authorities.

Yet another local wrote “Yall be careful shooting at Wawa hinesville.”

Hinesville shooting reports: Reactions pour in

One person wrote “seriously can’t wait to get out of here,” while another added “I drove by right as it happened. So scary! Prayers sent for the victim!”.

Yet another person said “Senseless act is their any update on the victim who was shot.” Many others complained about the situation in Hinesville, with a person saying “Can’t have nothin nice in Hinesville.” Another added “Dang, can’t even go to Wawa, thoughts and prayers with the victim and their family.”

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Many others claimed that the fight broke out over free air for tires, though this remains unverified. Other chipped in, offering prayers for all involved in the shooting incident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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