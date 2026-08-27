Holly Schroedter Adams: 5 things on former Texas school teacher arrested after inappropriate relationship allegation

Holly Schroedter Adams, a former Angleton ISD teacher, was arrested almost a year after cops began to investigate her for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Holly Schroedter Adams, a former teacher, was arrested a year after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)

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Adams taught at Angleton High School, in Texas, and was bonded out of jail on Tuesday afternoon. Notably, Adams has not yet been charged with improper relationship between educator and student, which the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office had started to investigate.

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Here's all you need to know about Holly Adams.

Who is Holly Adams? 5 things to know

Holly Adams was booked and released on August 25, 2026, as per official records. Adams' address is listed as 22510 Pittman Drive in Angleton, Texas. Adams has been described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing 115 lbs. Adams has brown hair and hazel eyes, as per the records. Adams has been indicted on two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and one count of tampering with evidence. The evidence tampering is alleged to have taken place in August 2025, two days after cops served a warrant at Adams' home and seized four cell phones, 11 nudes photos, and a photo book of nude images, as per ABC13.

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{{^usCountry}} The records noted that she had to pay a $1,000 bail bond and a total of $25,000 surety bond. Holly Adams inappropriate relationship allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The records noted that she had to pay a $1,000 bail bond and a total of $25,000 surety bond. Holly Adams inappropriate relationship allegations {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation into Adams reportedly began when a school student told a staff member that Adams was having a relationship with a former student. The student had told officials that the victim Facetimed him from a bedroom at Adams' house over the summer and the bed was full of nude photos of the former teacher.

The student reportedly said that the victim had also sent him a photo of him and Adams cuddling on a sofa.

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Adams reportedly invited students to her home to assist in chores. She reportedly submitted documents to the school administration admitting to speaking to three members of the baseball team on Snapchat.

She no longer works for the Angleton Independent School District, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital. Sunni Weeks with the child advocacy group Shield & Voice told ABC13 “If she was having improper relationships with the students, I want her teaching certificate completely taken away. I want to see her go to jail,” and added “I would like to see the schools come out, and Angleton did not do this: 'Hey, we have this teacher who was accused of this, and if your student, if your child has been around this teacher, we encourage you to speak to your child, to see if anything happened.”

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